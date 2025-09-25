Alyssa Milano Removes Breast Implants, Explains She’s ‘Letting Go’ of …

Alyssa Milano is ready to heal — in more ways than one.
The actress and activist underwent an explantation this week.
In addition to explaining why she is joining others in removing her breast implants, she’s explaining why.
Milano is also emphasizing that she is unlearning toxic cultural messages that tell her that she needs implants to be loved, to be attractive, to be a woman.
Alyssa Milano has something to get off her chest
On Wednesday, September 24, Alyssa Milano took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself in a hospital ground.
She also penned a lengthy caption, explaining and also affirming her decision to remove her implants.
“Today I’m releasing those false narratives,” Milano began. “The parts of me that were never actually parts of me.”
“I’m letting go of the body that was sexualized, that was abused,” Milano wrote.
She is releasing the body “that I believed was necessary for me to be attractive; to be loved; to be successful; to be happy.”
Milano affirmed: “And in doing so, I hope I am releasing my daughter Bella from ever feeling those same unhealthy demands.”
She’s not throwing those WITH implants under the bus
“Now, I want to be clear that many women will find freedom and beauty in choosing their implants,” Alyssa Milano emphasized.
“What is a false narrative for me may be the exact right thing for them,” she acknowledged.
“And,” Milano expressed, “I am so happy that we can all find our femininity and peace on our own terms.”
“I’m also tremendously inspired by women like Michelle Visage,” Milano praised.
She spoke of women “who have been open and public about their relationships with their breast implants.”
This had the effect of “making it easier for me and countless others to find our own way.”
Breast implants are a common form of gender affirming care for women, but she doesn’t want them anymore
“Today I am loved, I am feminine, I am attractive, and I am successful,” Alyssa Milano affirmed.
“None of that is because of my implants,” she declared.
“I will still be all of those things when I wake up and they are gone,” she added correctly.
“There is so much joy in that knowledge and freedom in letting go of what was never me in the first place,” Milano wrote.
“Today, I’m my authentic self,” she announced. “Today, I’m free.”
Milano’s lengthy caption ended with: “Update: I’m cozy in my bed eating the food my mama made me. Thank you for all the kind words. I appreciate the support.”