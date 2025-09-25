Alyssa Milano Removes Breast Implants, Explains She’s ‘Letting Go’ of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Alyssa Milano is ready to heal — in more ways than one.

The actress and activist underwent an explantation this week.

In addition to explaining why she is joining others in removing her breast implants, she’s explaining why.

Milano is also emphasizing that she is unlearning toxic cultural messages that tell her that she needs implants to be loved, to be attractive, to be a woman.

Actress Alyssa Milano arrives for the 10th Anniversary CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) Gala in Los Angeles on January 15, 2020. (Photo Credit: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Alyssa Milano has something to get off her chest

On Wednesday, September 24, Alyssa Milano took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself in a hospital ground.

She also penned a lengthy caption, explaining and also affirming her decision to remove her implants.

“Today I’m releasing those false narratives,” Milano began. “The parts of me that were never actually parts of me.”

“I’m letting go of the body that was sexualized, that was abused,” Milano wrote.

She is releasing the body “that I believed was necessary for me to be attractive; to be loved; to be successful; to be happy.”

Milano affirmed: “And in doing so, I hope I am releasing my daughter Bella from ever feeling those same unhealthy demands.”

Actress Alyssa Milano attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

She’s not throwing those WITH implants under the bus

“Now, I want to be clear that many women will find freedom and beauty in choosing their implants,” Alyssa Milano emphasized.

“What is a false narrative for me may be the exact right thing for them,” she acknowledged.

“And,” Milano expressed, “I am so happy that we can all find our femininity and peace on our own terms.”

In September 2025, Alyssa Milano penned this Instagram caption to explain her implant-removal and to affirm her self-worth. She’s unlearning a lot of harmful messages. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I’m also tremendously inspired by women like Michelle Visage,” Milano praised.

She spoke of women “who have been open and public about their relationships with their breast implants.”

This had the effect of “making it easier for me and countless others to find our own way.”

Alyssa Milano attends Variety’s Power of Women Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 30, 2021. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Variety)

Breast implants are a common form of gender affirming care for women, but she doesn’t want them anymore

“Today I am loved, I am feminine, I am attractive, and I am successful,” Alyssa Milano affirmed.

“None of that is because of my implants,” she declared.

“I will still be all of those things when I wake up and they are gone,” she added correctly.

Actress Alyssa Milano attends the 2022 UNICEF Gala at The Glasshouse on November 29, 2022. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“There is so much joy in that knowledge and freedom in letting go of what was never me in the first place,” Milano wrote.

“Today, I’m my authentic self,” she announced. “Today, I’m free.”

Milano’s lengthy caption ended with: “Update: I’m cozy in my bed eating the food my mama made me. Thank you for all the kind words. I appreciate the support.”