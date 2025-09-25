Kody Brown: My Wife and Daughters are Total Wusses!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In case you haven’t heard, Kody Brown is about to star on another reality show.

No, he isn’t leaving Sister Wives.

Instead, the former polygamist is one of many cast members who will soon take part in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which premieres this evening on Fox.

Kody addresses Robyn in an intense moment. (TLC)

Ahead of this season, the father of 17 complained to Queen of Stream’s Lauren Ashley Beck that he wishes he could have invited some loved ones to join him.

Teresa and Gia Giudice, for example, are both on the show. Same for husband and wife Andrew East and Shawn Johnson.

“Why didn’t you ask me if I have a family member that would [compete]?” asked at one point during this interview, adding that he’d have loved to have been on the series with, really, any of his sons.

But what about his daughters?

Kody Brown is interviewed here by TLC. (TLC)

“I wouldn’t have put any of my daughters through that, no matter what,” he replied. “It would’ve been a thing where you go if you want, but your dad says no — you decide.”

And what about wife Robyn Brown?

“I wouldn’t ever let Robyn do this,” Kody told the outlet earlier this month.

“I would never want to put her through this. She’s a tender person, she’s a great mother, but she’s not gonna be focused on her fitness and trying to do crazy [things].”

How sweet and generous of Kody, huh?

He’s basically saying his daughters aren’t tough and his spouse is not in shape.

(TLC)

Kody did admit during this same appearance that he’s a “cry baby,” but only when it comes to emotional pain, not physical pain.

Except, well… Kody previously admitted he faked some ailments in order to have coaches take it easy on him.

“I knew that my limits physically were never reached. I had more to give physically,” Kody told Us Weekly about how he got through this program.

Here is the official synopsis for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test:

Celebrities from all genres take on — and try to survive — demanding training exercises led by directing staff agents, an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives.

In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the agents.

Viewers see the recruits face the harshest of environments that simulate the highly classified selection process, pushing themselves in the ultimate test of their physical, mental and emotional resilience and revealing the celebrities’ deepest and truest character.