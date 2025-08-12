Travis Kelce Gushes: Taylor Swift is Just Like My Mom!

Travis Kelce is drawing comparisons between Taylor Swift and his mother, Donna Kelce.
It’s sweet. He’s clearly singing the praises of both women.
Does that sound a little Freudian? Sure.
But the athlete and podcaster is gushing about how much he admires both women in his life.
According to Travis Kelce, his mom and Taylor Swift share many of the same qualities
In a new interview with GQ, Travis Kelce raved about girlfriend Taylor Swift.
During the chat, he fielded a question about how he’d previously described his ideal partner as being similar in many ways to his mom, Donna Kelce.
As it turns out, he shared, his girlfriend and his mom have a lot in common.
“Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room,” Travis listed about his mother and about his girlfriend.
“Their ability to show love and support no matter what.”
He continued: “And on top of that, their work ethic. I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself.”
Travis recalled watching his mother “go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building.”
They are both very driven women
“I’ve seen Taylor do the exact same thing,” Travis Kelce described, having seen Swift follow through just like his mother had.
He detailed his girlfriend’s habit “of setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard.”
We do have to acknowledge that Swift’s level of success is virtually unparalleled in her industry and seldom beyond.
But it’s also adorable that he sees his mom in the same light.
In addition to the arguably Freudian comparisons, Travis also discussed how the early stages of his romance with the music superstar felt “so organic.”
He credits “the people we were sitting in a room together with” for helping the two fall in love.
“We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are,” he characterized.
“We share all those values. It kind of just took the f–k off.”
He remains enamored with his girlfriend’s work ethic
Travis Kelce also praised how Taylor Swift keeps a professional schedule that is, by his estimation, more demanding — including of her body.
He cited how she performs on a nightly basis on tour, where he plays once per week.
Of course, Swift probably doesn’t have to worry about CTE destroying her brain. There’s some balance, there.
Meanwhile, the football player is doubling down on his athletic career and pivoting away from his attempt at acting.