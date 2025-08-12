Travis Kelce Gushes: Taylor Swift is Just Like My Mom!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Travis Kelce is drawing comparisons between Taylor Swift and his mother, Donna Kelce.

It’s sweet. He’s clearly singing the praises of both women.

Does that sound a little Freudian? Sure.

But the athlete and podcaster is gushing about how much he admires both women in his life.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift and mother Donna Kelce after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 to win the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

According to Travis Kelce, his mom and Taylor Swift share many of the same qualities

In a new interview with GQ, Travis Kelce raved about girlfriend Taylor Swift.

During the chat, he fielded a question about how he’d previously described his ideal partner as being similar in many ways to his mom, Donna Kelce.

As it turns out, he shared, his girlfriend and his mom have a lot in common.

Sports player Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts on the sidelines during the first quarter of the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Arizona Cardinals on August 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room,” Travis listed about his mother and about his girlfriend.

“Their ability to show love and support no matter what.”

He continued: “And on top of that, their work ethic. I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself.”

Travis recalled watching his mother “go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building.”

Singer Taylor Swift walks into the stadium alongside Donna Kelce prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

They are both very driven women

“I’ve seen Taylor do the exact same thing,” Travis Kelce described, having seen Swift follow through just like his mother had.

He detailed his girlfriend’s habit “of setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard.”

We do have to acknowledge that Swift’s level of success is virtually unparalleled in her industry and seldom beyond.

But it’s also adorable that he sees his mom in the same light.

Travis Kelce stands on the 17th green during the first round of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

In addition to the arguably Freudian comparisons, Travis also discussed how the early stages of his romance with the music superstar felt “so organic.”

He credits “the people we were sitting in a room together with” for helping the two fall in love.

“We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are,” he characterized.

“We share all those values. It kind of just took the f–k off.”

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce look on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

He remains enamored with his girlfriend’s work ethic

Travis Kelce also praised how Taylor Swift keeps a professional schedule that is, by his estimation, more demanding — including of her body.

He cited how she performs on a nightly basis on tour, where he plays once per week.

Of course, Swift probably doesn’t have to worry about CTE destroying her brain. There’s some balance, there.

Meanwhile, the football player is doubling down on his athletic career and pivoting away from his attempt at acting.