Travis Kelce Confesses He ‘Can’t Really Read That Well’

Travis Kelce has something to admit.

Reading is not his forte.

Taylor Swift’s beloved himbo has been taking on acting roles in recent years.

But, to hear him tell it, his biggest challenge is just actually reading the script.

Travis Kelce attends the Amazon 2025 Upfront at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Though Travis Kelce can read, it is not necessarily his strong suit

On the Monday, June 30 episode of the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, guest Travis Kelce opened up about his struggle.

(We realize that bussin’ can seem either mystifying or inappropriate; the slang term simply means that something is good or impressive)

Travis admitted that he had struggled during his Saturday Night Live hosting gig in March of 2023 because he cannot “read that well.”

“The table reading, for a guy that can’t really read that well, it was kind of a f–ked situation,” Travis described.

“I felt like I was just trying to get through the reading,” he recalled.

Travis lamented that he had to concentrate on the mechanics of reading “instead of actually acting it out and giving it a voice and giving it a character and things like that.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with the media after a mandatory minicamp at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex on June 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

It sounds like he felt pretty nervous

“Like, I was just focused on, ‘Don’t f–king skip this line,’ you know what I mean?”

Travis Kelce recalled of the SNL table read.

He then offered as explanation: “I’m more of an audio guy.”

Many people have different reading styles, or engage with stories, narratives, and information in different ways. Some of us thrive through reading and struggle to follow the relatively slow pace of audio.

Travis has an opposite relationship with text.

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

According to Travis, he very consciously took a professional attitude towards hosting Saturday Night Live.

He emphasized that he did not want to “look like a loser.” Not to audiences and not to the professionals who work on the show.

“I want to make them respect my approach and how I’m like, taking it serious,” Travis expressed.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks during media availability prior to Super Bowl LIX at the New Orleans Marriott on February 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Recently, Travis Kelce has taken on more acting roles

In addition, Travis Kelce opened up about feeling “uncomfortable” during other acting roles. Comedy feels natural to him, while he feels “out of place” in more serious genres.

“I don’t feel like I grasped the acting world yet,” Travis shared, referring in part to FX’s Grotesquerie.

Even so, people who have worked with him have praised him. A football career cannot last forever.

Travis could retire at any time, but he could also engage in acting on a full-time basis.