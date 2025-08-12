Monica Seles Reveals Incurable Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tennis legend Monica Seles defeated some of the biggest names in the game in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Now, she’s facing a new kind of challenge.

The nine-time Grand Slam winner revealed today that she’s battling an incurable autoimmune disease.

US former tennis player Monica Seles poses on the red carpet before the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony at the Sporting Monte-Carlo complex in Monaco on February 18, 2019. (VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Monica Seles reveals battle with myasthenia gravis

In a new interview with the Associated Press, Seles, 51, revealed that she’s been diagnosed with myasthenia gravis (MG) — a neuromuscular autoimmune illness with no known cure.

“It took me quite some time to really absorb it, speak openly about it, because it’s a difficult one. It affects my day-to-day life quite a lot,” Seles told the outlet.

“I would be playing with some kids or family members, and I would miss a ball. I was like, ‘Yeah, I see two balls.’ These are obviously symptoms that you can’t ignore,” Seles said, adding that every day activities like “blowing out my hair … became very difficult.”

Monica Seles attends Citi Taste Of Tennis Miami 2022 at the JW Marriott Miami on March 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for AYS Sports Marketing)

According to the Cleveland Clinic, MG, which causes muscle weakness and loss of eye coordination, affects 20 out of every 100,000 people in the world.

“The actual number may be higher, as some people with mild cases may not know they have the condition,” the clinic notes. “In the United States, there are approximately 60,000 people affected by myasthenia gravis at any given time.”

Monica Seles’ long history of overcoming adversity

In one of the most horrifying moments in sports history, Seles was stabbed mid-match by a man who ran onto the court in Hamburg, Germany in 1993.

She says that the assault forever changed her and forced her to make adjustments to the way that she approached tennis and life.

Seles is taking a similarly philosophical approach to her battle with myasthenia gravis.

Monica Seles from Yugoslavia holds the trophy aloft to clebrate winning the Women’s Singles Final match of the US Open Tennis Championship against Arantxa SÃ¡nchez Vicario on 12th September 1992 at the USTA National Tennis Center in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Allsport/Getty Images)

“But one thing, as I tell kids that I mentor,” she told the AP.

“‘You’ve got to always adjust. That ball is bouncing, and you’ve just got to adjust.’ And that’s what I’m doing now.”

While there’s no known cure for myasthenia gravis, many treatment options are available, and Seles assures fans that she’s in good hands.

We’re sure the tennis legend will continue to adapt and make adjustments for many years to come.

We wish Monica and her loved ones all the best as they face yet another challenge together.