Taylor Swift Fans Think She’s About to Make a Major Announcement on Travis …

Are you ready for it, Swifties?

Believe it or not, there’s reason to believe that Taylor Swift will soon be making her debut appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s popular “New Heights” podcast.

Not only that, many fans are convinced that Taylor is planning to make some sort of major announcement during her appearance.

UPDATE: Her fans were right. A new album is coming!

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A new album? A new tour? An engagement to Travis?!

We’ll have to wait until Wednesday to find out — if any — what sort of announcement Taylor has in store.

But the rumor mill is already churning overtime, and speculation is running rampant.

Why are Swifties anticipating a major announcement?

A word of caution here: We still don’t know for sure that Taylor is planning to appear on “New Heights” this week.

But earlier today, the show’s social media accounts teased a new episode with a “VERY special guest.”

And the accompanying photo seemed to offer a lot of clues:

For starters, based on their silhouette, it looks like the special guest has long hair — Taylor-length hair, you might even say.

And as many, many social media commenters have pointed out, there are other Easter eggs hidden within the pic, as well:

“YALL WEARING TAYLOR SHIRTS. The background is sparkly orange. Oh my god,” one user commented, according to the New York Post.

“The Midnights shirt…the look on Travis’ face….the silhouette,” an X user chimed in, adding, “IM NOT CLOWNING YOURE CLOWNING.”

“I am about to throw up,” a third jokingly (we hope) chimed in.

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Keeping it as low-key as possible

For as long as they’ve been dating and as much as we know about their relationship, Taylor and Travis have actually kept their romance surprisingly low-key … or as low-key as possible in a situation where one partner happens to be the most famous woman on the planet.

In fact, Swift and Kelce just made their red carpet debut earlier this summer.

But that doesn’t mean they’ve been hiding anything.

While this might be Taylor’s first appearance on “New Heights,” she’s been a frequent topic of conversation on the show.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

In fact, Travis first mentioned her back in September of 2023, shortly after she attended her first Chiefs game.

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends, and family,” Kelce gushed at the time.

“She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light, and on top of that the day went perfect for the Chiefs.”

Now, with a new football season just weeks away, it looks as though Tay and Trav might be on the verge of something exciting.

Then again, it’s possible that the well-coifed mystery guest is, like, Chiefs fullback Carson Steele … or anyone else with long hair.

Whatever the case, Wednesday can’t get here soon enough!