Aaron Taylor-Johnson Celebrates 58-Year-Old Wife’s Birthday, Gets Slammed For …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is one of Hollywood’s hottest young actors.

So it stands to reason that there would be a considerable level of interest in his love life.

But unlike most popular young stars, the commentary surrounding Aaron’s marriage is more contemptuous than envious.

Back in 2012, when he was just 22 years old, Aaron married Sam Taylor-Johnson, who is nearly 24 years his junior.

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the world premiere of “Nosferatu” at Zoo Palast on December 02, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)

Aaron and Sam’s relationship was controversial from the start

Adding to the ick factor that many commenters feel is the fact that there was an obvious power imbalance in the early days of this relationship.

The couple met when Sam, who’s a director, was auditioning Aaron for a role in her film Nowhere Boy.

Obviously, the relationship was met with a great deal of skepticism at first. And we should note that Sam and Aaron encountered far more criticism than they would have if their genders were reversed.

(Although there’s no denying that a near-quarter-century age gap is significant no matter the circumstances.)

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the 75th Locarno Film Festival red carpet on August 03, 2022 in Locarno, Switzerland. (Photo by Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images)

But Sam and Aaron beat the odds. And nearly 13 years after tying the knot, they’re still happily married with two kids together.

(Aaron is also stepfather to Sam’s two kids from her previous relationship.)

Unfortunately, the haters who love to trash their relationship at every turn remain as tireless as ever.

Case in point: On Tuesday, Aaron took to Instagram and paid tribute to Sam on the occasion of her 58th birthday.

Aaron’s birthday tribute attracts the wrong kind of attention

“Happy Birthday gorgeous! Love spending every moment with you,” he captioned the carousel above.

Aaron had the good sense to limit comments on the post, but that didn’t stop the trolls from having their say elsewhere.

“Aaron Taylor Johnson posting granny on the TL what a fucking jumpscare,” wrote one commenter on X (formerly Twitter).

“Aaron Taylor Kohnson pls stop putting that skeleton on my feed. IDC that it’s her bday,” another added.

A third observed that “a lot of people agree Aaron Taylor Johnson’s wife is creepy.”

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the world premiere of “Back To Black” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Others defended the couple, albeit in what seemed to be a backhanded way:

“Aaron Taylor Johnson having to limit comments on his wife’s birthday post oh people are evil,” wrote one such user.

Needless to say, it looks as though Aaron and Sam will continue to draw criticism no matter what they do.

Fortunately, they seem unbothered bu all the negative attention. At the end of the day, their relationship works for them and their kids, and that’s really all that matters.

But that won’t certainly won’t be enough to stop the haters from seething.