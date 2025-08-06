Kelley Mack Cause of Death: ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Passes Away at 33

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of television:

Kelley Mack, the talented actress best known for her work on shows like The Walking Dead and 9-1-1, has passed away at the age of 33.

News of Mack’s passing comes courtesy of a post on her Instagram page.

Actress Kelley Mack arrives at the Los Angeles Friends + Family Premiere of Dark Sky Films and Queensbury Pictures’ “Broadcast Signal Intrusion” at iPic Theaters on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Kelley Mack’s loved ones share news of her passing

“It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go,” reads the post, which was written by Kelley’s sister.

“Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present. Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies,” the post continued.

“She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express.”

The comments section on the post was instantly flooded with condolences and fond memories of this gifted young star.

“What an incredible human. So proud to have fought alongside her in our final episode together,” wrote Alanna Masterson, who also starred on The Walking Dead.

Kelley Mack’s cause of death revealed

According to CNN, Kelley passed away after battling glioma of the central nervous system.

Gliomas are tumors that affect the brain and spinal cord.

In addition to her work as Addy on The Walking Dead Season 9, Kelley played the crossover character Penelope Jacobs on Chicago Med and on FOX’s 9-1-1.

She also did voice-over work in films like Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, and appeared in commercials for brands such as Dr. Pepper, Ross stores, Dairy Queen, and Chick-fil-A

The post on Kelley’s Instagram page concluded with information about her upcoming memorial service in her hometown of Cincinnati.

“Kelley’s Caringbridge link in her bio includes the 2-page formal announcement with information on her upcoming life celebration in Ohio on August 16th,” the post reads.

“She would want you all to know how much she loves you. And as her sister, I want you all to know how brave that tough SOB was, especially when she decided to make the leap to be reunited with God. I’m so f–king proud of her,” Kelley’s sister concluded.

Kelley is survived by her parents, Kristen and Lindsay Klebenow; her sister Kathryn and brother Parker; her grandparents Lois and Larry Klebenow; and her boyfriend Logan Lanier.

Our thoughts go out to Kelley’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.