Kristin Cavallari Admits to Frequently Co-Sleeping With Preteen Kids

Kristin Cavallari is stirring up quite the discussion about co-sleeping.

The reality TV personality and conspiracy theorist isn’t debating the risks of an infant sleeping in an adult bed.

She’s talking about frequent sleepovers with her two preteens. (Not her teenage son)

Is this inappropriate? Is it stunting emotional development? Could Cavallari be onto something here? People’s takes are all over the place.

On her ‘Let’s Be Honest’ podcast, Kristin Cavallari discusses motherhood. (Image Credit: YouTube)

How often does Kristin Cavallari co-sleep with her kids?

On Tuesday, August 26, Kristin Cavallari discussed co-sleeping with her kids on her Let’s Be Honest podcast.

The reality TV personality revealed that 11-year-old son Jaxon and 9-year-old daughter Saylor have these sleepovers with her “one night a week.”

It was not always such a rare occurrence.

Previously, Cavallari shared, the two would join her in bed “every other night … for a while.”

Cavallari explained that this cannot continue because she “can’t do” that now that the school year has started.

She affirmed that she does “enjoy” the company of her kids, she’s glad to “finally have time” for herself in the morning.

Alluding to her custody arrangement with ex-husband Jay Cutler, Cavallari acknowledged:

“Yes, I have every other weekend, but I also need a minute to myself!”

On her November 5 podcast, Kristin Cavallari spun wild conspiracy theories. It was not the first time. (Image Credit: YouTube)

It isn’t all fun and games, however

Additionally, Kristin Cavallari admitted that she has “a problem” because she wakes up before her children, and has to sneak around her own bedroom.

“I have to be so quiet in my bathroom, like, brushing my teeth, washing my face and getting dressed,” she described.

“I want to be able to have the freedom to move about my room and get dressed in the morning,” Cavallari expressed, “without worrying about waking someone up.”

According to Cavallari, Jaxon began crawling into her bad as a toddler and did so “every single night for four years” until finally moving into a room with his older brother, Camden.

Camden is now 13 and, understandably, does not appear to be a participant. She says that Jaxon has “always had FOMO.”

Those of us who would not have wanted to co-sleep with a parent at 9 or 11 might not relate to any of this.

Surely, even those who do would agree that most 11-year-olds would prefer that their mothers not broadcast this information.

Speaking on the April 1, 2025 episode of her podcast, Kristin Cavallari discusses her most recent entanglement while proclaiming that she is “done with athletes.” (Image Credit: YouTube)

Obviously, this is a very polarizing topic

Responses on social media are mixed, with some Reddit denizens praising Kristin Cavallari for “normalizing” this.

Obviously, not everyone agrees.

From people concerned about their social development to people who just prefer to sleep alone whenever possible, this is clearly not for everyone.

Our big takeaway? Jaxon turned 11 last spring and probably just started middle school.

This podcast episode is likely to haunt him.