Sophie Turner Fires Back at Cruel Parenting Critics, Trolls

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sophie Turner is simply not here for it, you guys.

The actress, best known for her role as Sansa Stark on HBO’s Game of Thrones, shared a series of snapshots late last week from a recent Oasis concert, prompting one commenter on social media to wonder why she wasn’t with her children.

“Lmfao,” this troll wrote under Turner’s August 4 Instagram post. “I think she has forgotten that she has two kids.”

Sophie Turner attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)

For the record, Turner shares shares four-year old Willa and two-year old Delphine with ex-husband Joe Jonas.

Also for the record, the stars did sadly battle over custody of these kids after they got divorced in 2023.

But things appear to be amicable and/or calm at this point and Turner had the proper response to this idiot questioning her dedication as a mother.

“Ah I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves,” the British beauty wrote in response the comment. “So…Get this…There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jonas filed to divorce Turner about two years ago.

Things seemed rather contentious between the exes for awhile, with Turner opening up about the split last October.

“I’m going through a legal process right now where I can’t really say much, but it was incredibly sad,” the Game of Thrones star told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published October 30, 2024. “We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard.”

She said back then it was “agony” to be away from her daughters, adding:

“Before I had kids, I was very depressed and anxious, and I would isolate [myself] a lot. Now, I think I live my life for them. I want them to see me having a social life and enjoying work and thriving in my career and relationships. I want them to see a hard-working mum.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the “Devotion” Premiere at Cinesphere on September 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

For his part, Jonas recently gushed about how fortunate their kids are to have such incredible women such as his former wife to look up to.

“As young girls, looking up to great women is what I want for them,” he told Jay Shetty during Jay’s On Purpose Live Tour in May. “I think what values I want for them are to be open-minded and have a big heart, be able to walk into any room and feel confidence and know that they can do literally anything they want.”

Added the artist at that point:

“I have a beautiful coparenting relationship that I’m really grateful for. Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true.”

Sophie Turner attends the LVMH Prize Cocktail as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

This is so nice to hear.

But it did take the stars awhile to reach such a juncture in their break-up.

Turner previously expressed regret that her and Joe’s daughters were collateral damage in their 2024 divorce.

“I’m unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children,” she told British Vogue last May.

“They’re the victims in all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can. I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for.”