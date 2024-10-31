Sophie Turner Divorce: Actress Details “Incredibly Sad” Split From Joe Jonas

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been about one month since Sophie Turner finalized her divorce from Joe Jonas.

But it may take a lot longer than that for the actress to come to terms with what happened in her love life.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“I’m going through a legal process right now where I can’t really say much, but it was incredibly sad,” the Game of Thrones star told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published October 30. “We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard.”

Turner and Jonas share a three-year old daughter named Willa and a two-year old daughter named Delphine.

The singer filed to split from Turner in September 2023, with subsequent rumors alleging that Turner was an irresponsible mother who cared more about partying than parenthood.

At one point, the actress even filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband, claiming last year that Jonas was basically hogging the kids… refusing to bring them to Turner in her native country of England.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the “Devotion” Premiere at Cinesphere on September 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“I’m so happy to be back,” Turner said in this new interview of residing in the United Kingdom, after having previously lived in Los Angeles and Miami with her spouse.

“It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England. I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family.”

She continued:

“I was away for so long — six years — and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant.

“I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, ‘I never got to touch your belly.’ We didn’t have those key experiences with each other.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

This said, the 28-year-old admitted that being home without her daughters when they’re with their dad, based on their custody agreement, is “agony.”

“Before I had kids, I was very depressed and anxious, and I would isolate [myself] a lot,” she told the magazine. “Now, I think I live my life for them. I want them to see me having a social life and enjoying work and thriving in my career and relationships. I want them to see a hard-working mum.”

Turner is now dating Peregrine Pearson.

She dreams of a big family Christmas someday and says she and her ex are trying to remain amicable, telling British Vogue in May:

“I’m unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children.

“They’re the victims in all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can. I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for.”