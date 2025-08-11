Bobby Whitlock Cause of Death: Derek and the Dominos Singer Passes Away at 77

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have sad news to report from the world of music today:

Bobby Whitlock — the musician best known for co-founding Derek and the Dominos with Eric Clapton — has passed away at the age of 77.

News of Whitlock’s passing comes courtesy of a statement from his manager, Carol Kaye.

Rock legend Bobby Whitlock has passed away at the age of 77. (YouTube)

Bobby Whitlock’s cause of death confirmed

Kaye tells CBS News that Whitlock passed away following a courageous battle with cancer.

The manager also revealed that Bobby died at his home in Texas, surrounded by loved ones.

Across the social media landscape, family, fans, and some very famous friends have offered moving words of tribute to this departed rock legend.

“Our dear friend Bobby Whitlock, has passed away at 77, our sincere condolences to Bobby’s wife CoCo and his family on this sad day…. RIP Bobby xxx,” wrote Clapton, who co-wrote hits like “Bell Bottom Blues” and “Tell the Truth” with Whitlock.

Coco Carmel Whitlock, said, “How do you express in but a few words the grandness of one man who came from abject poverty in the south to heights unimagined in such a short time?”

“As he would always say: ‘Life is what you make it, so take it and make it beautiful.’ And he did,” said Bobby’s widow, Coco Carmel Whitlock, in a statement to CBS.

“Farewell my Love, I’ll see you in my dreams,” she added.

Whitlock’s friend and fellow musician John Fusco revealed on Facebook that Bobby got into painting and “became a prolific artist” in his later years.

“I will be forever honored that he painted an original work for me as the cover art of my ‘John the Revelator’ CD.”

Whitlock is survived by his wife and three children, Ashley Faye Brown, Beau Elijah Whitlock, and Tim Whitlock Kelly.

Our thoughts go out to Bobby Whitlock’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.