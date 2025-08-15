Logan Paul & Nina Agdal: Married!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Paul family just got a little bigger!

Logan Paul and longtime partner Nina Agdal are officially man and wife after tying the knot in Lake Como, Italy today.

The couple exchanged vows in the same place that Logan popped the question in 2023.

Nina Agdal and Logan Paul attend Max’s “Paul American” premiere on March 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Logan and Nina tie the knot in lavish ceremony

Logan announced the engagement in July of that year, writing, “Engaged to my best friend” on his Instagram page.

The small ceremony was attended by the couple’s 10-month-old daughter, as well as Logan’s famous younger brother, Jake Paul.

“I’ve seriously been crying,” Jake wrote in an Instagram Story about the wedding, according to People magazine.

This is the first marriage for both Paul and Agdal, a supermodel who previously dated such A-listers as Leonardo DiCaprio, Joe Jonas, and Adam Levine.

Danish model Nina Agdal and fiance US wrestler and influencer Logan Paul attend Sport Illustrated swimsuit 2024 issue release and 60th anniversary red carpet in New York City, on May 16, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

A relationship that’s played out in the public eye

Logan, of course, lives his life in the spotlight, so his 27 million Instagram followers already know a great deal about his relationship.

“Today is the day I ask the love of my life to marry me,” the influencer told fans in 2023 before he popped the question.

“Fourteen months ago, I fell in love with the most beautiful human being I’ve ever seen in my life, and I have been waiting for this day ever since.”

Just over a year later, the couple shared the news of their daughter’s birth.

“Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat,” Paul and Agdal captioned a joint Instagram post on Sept. 29, 2024.

Nina Agdal and Logan Paul attend Max’s “Paul American” premiere on March 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“I’m no longer my first priority,” he told People shortly after Esme’s birth.

“It’s made me less selfish. Prior to Nina, I was No. 1 in my life. Now with Esmé, my daughter, I’ve dropped two rungs down the priority ladder. It’s Esme, Nina, those are interchangeable — then me. So for the first time in my life, I’m not my first concern. I would die for these women.”

“He has actually gotten more motivated, I would almost say. He’s working really hard, he wants to show her that she can do anything,” Agdal added.

“He’s obviously a softy with her, he loves her so much. But he’s become very dedicated to pursuing even bigger dreams.”

The couple seemed certain of their staying power from the very beginning, posting, “2022, the beginning of me and you” at the time of their first date.

Our sincere congratulations go out to Logan and Nina on this joyous occasion.