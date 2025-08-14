Bethenny Frankel Drags Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Businesses, Praises Their Loyal …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bethenny Frankel knows business, and sees what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are trying to do.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been launching a variety of ventures, from books to podcasts to Netflix deals to a lifestyle brand.

Bethenny is happy to mention it all. The successes, yes, but also the missteps.

She also has praise for Meghan and Harry on a much more personal note.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel radiates BDE on a daily basis and especially in this moment from the Season 11 trailer. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Bethenny Frankel knows why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are trying so many businesses at once

On Wednesday, August 13, Bethenny Frankel laid into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their very busy business ventures.

“They didn’t want the fame, but they didn’t want to give up the lifestyle, because it’s expensive,” she reasoned to Us Weekly.

“Now they’re living in Montecito,” Bethenny pointed out, “and it’s hard for things to land.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

“It’s hard to land all of those things,” Bethenny acknowledged.

“And they wanted to do it in a timely manner,” she explained, “because they realized there was a certain window of opportunity.”

Bethenny continued: “So they made all these different deals. And business is really hard.”

To be clear, the ‘RHONJ’ alum also has praise for the Sussex pair

“I respect that relationship and that loyalty to each other,” Bethenny Frankel affirmed of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“And I just don’t think it’s that easy,” she added.

Bethenny explained: “If it [were] so easy, everybody would be good at doing it.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex waves as he leaves the High Court on April 8, 2025. (Photo Credit: Carl Court/Getty Images)

Notably, Meghan’s As Ever lifestyle brand has been a hit, with new products selling out within minutes.

In contrast, their formerly generous Netflix deal received a reported downgrade upon renewal. That doesn’t necessarily mean much, except that they’re likely taking home less money this time around.

It’s important to remember that Netflix programming often receives massive viewership. But Netflix has a curious operating model.

It is possible to make a great show with massive viewership without getting the results that the all-important shareholders want.

Bethenny Frankel is mad that Luann de Lesseps is treating her like crap on an episode of The Real Housewives of New York, which aired in 2019. (Bravo)

This is a refreshing take from the former Bravolebrity

First, it’s heartening to hear someone give a nuanced evaluation of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that doesn’t devolve into praising England’s publicly-funded mascots, William and Kate.

Bethenny Frankel was blunt, but more thoughtful than Martha Stewart’s appraisal.

Second, it’s nice to see that Bethenny has dropped saying reactionary, inflammatory things about whatever hot topic crosses her path.

She was a grown woman acting like a teen TikTok influencer. That was a rough time.