Meghan Trainor Claps Back as Fans Confuse Her With Paris Hilton Following Recent Weight …

Meghan Trainor does not seem to enjoy hearing fan feedback.

At least, not when the fans are critical.

Not when they’re admitting to her face (more or less) that they straight-up cannot recognize her after her controversial body transformation.

Now, she’s clapping back.

Meghan Trainor attends iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, California on May 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Who does Meghan Trainor look like these days?

Several days ago, singer Meghan Trainor filmed herself participating in what is called the “stiletto challenge.”

Sadly, it does not involve posing in heels.

Fortunately, it does not involve stabbing someone with a stiletto blade, either.

Instead, one must simply balance on one leg on an object — the more unorthodox, the better — while a clip from Nicki Minaj’s “High School” plays.

It makes about as much sense as anything on TikTok, to be honest.

However, the comments soon filled with people marveling about how unrecognizable the famous singer has become.

Some TikTok denizens straight-up admitted that they had not realized who they were seeing until they looked at the username.

And a series of commenters observed that she now resembles Paris Hilton.

Meghan Trainor attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Cue the clapback

Mere hours later, Meghan Trainor took to TikTok again for what many interpreted to be a rebuttal against these comments.

In the new video, the singer was flaunting her looks while lip-syncing to “Her” by Megan Thee Stallion.

It’s really the lyrics in question that make this feel like a clapback.

“I don’t care if these b–ches don’t like me,” Trainor mouthed in the video. “‘Cause, like, I’m pretty as f–k.”

The lyrics continue: “Just the other day, I heard a hoe say. Matter of fact, what could hoe say with a face like this and a b–ch bad? S–t.”

In the caption, Trainor added some of her own words, quipping:

“Glam team really did that.”

Meghan Trainor performs onstage during iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango at Huntington City Beach on May 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

Why is she getting this negative feedback?

Whether or not it’s healthy for her to undergo so many cosmetic tweaks, Meghan Trainor has every right to change her appearance.

Everyone deserves to have the body that they want, even if it is seldom achievable.