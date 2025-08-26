Hailey Bieber Rolls Her Eyes Over Husband’s Sort of Sexist Instagram Post

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hailey Bieber is here to keep her husband in check.

On August 25, the model’s spouse, Justin Bieber, shared a pair of shirtless mirror selfies taken during a break from a workout… showing off his numerous chest and stomach tattoos while donning black athletic shorts, a white beanie hat and a gold chain.

He captioned the post with two tongue emojis before dubbing the snapshots a “thirstrap fa u hoes.”

Sort of gross, huh?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

We don’t appear to be alone in thinking this.

Commenting alongside the steamy images, Hailey simply posted the eye-rolling emoji in response, writing, “🙄.”

Fans most definitely took notice of the 28-year old’s reply, with one user appreciating the blunt statement.

“HAILEY REPLYING 🙄 IS SENDING ME,” one person said.

“Girl Hailey you get to see this everyday… let us live with the picture 😂🤦🏾‍♀️,” another joked, while a third chimed in as follows: “Hailey said log off.”

Hailey Baldwin attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

That remark, or that word usage, certainly does seem unbecoming by Justin. Can we never refer to women as hoes please?

There has, of course, been plenty of speculation for a long time now over the state of the Bieber marriage.

There’s been a widespread belief that Hailey and Justin are going to divorce — at some point at least.

Neither star has come anywhere close to confirming these rumors, but Justin has seemingly been spiraling for pretty much all of 2025.

Singer Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Across social media for many months now, Justin has talked about drugs and even come right out and posed for photos with a bong in his presence.

In June, Us Weekly delved into the relationship, citing a source who referred to the singer as a “loose canon” who Hailey must control at all times.

This damaging report described Hailey as “the stable parent and the one keeping the family together” as her husband very publicly continues to go off the rails.

“Justin’s been a hard person to deal with recently because of what he’s going through,” the tabloid source explained. “It’s been really hard on her.”



Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

To be clear, the report also emphasized that divorce was NOT in the cards for the couple.

“Justin’s going through a difficult time, and Hailey is giving him room to get himself back on track,” the insider went on. “He’s doing his best, but it’s tough.”

Just a few days ago, meanwhile, the Biebers celebrated the first birthday of their son, Jack.

“1 year of you my beautiful boy,” Hailey wrote in a post on Instagram. “Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified.”



