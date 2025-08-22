Lil Nas X Punched Police Officer In the Face, Remains Behind Bars: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Lil Nas X was arrested earlier this week after being spotted wandering Los Angeles nearly nude.

The rapper and singer — best known for his 2018 hit “Old Town Road” — was taken into police custody and hospitalized for a possible overdose.

Now, shocking new details are emerging about the events leading up to the arrest.

Lil Nas X attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Lil Nas X is reportedly still in jail following violent encounter with cops

According to a new report from Page Six, Nas — whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill — “punched an officer twice in the face during the encounter.”

The outlet also reports that Hill is currently being held at Van Nuys Jail, and “no bail amount has been set.”

Reached for comment, a spokesperson for the LAPD told Page Six, “There is no further information to disseminate.”

Sadly, this is not the first report of troubling behavior from Nas in recent months.

Lil Nas X attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Lil Nas X attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.)

Lil Nas X spotted acting erratically in LA hotel ahead of arrest

According to a new report from TMZ, Nas was spotted engaging in bizarre behavior in the lobby of a Los Angeles hotel just hours before his arrest.

Hill — who was not a guest at the hotel — reportedly entered the lobby for no apparent reason and was spotted on a security camera removing his shirt before heading back out onto the street.

Certainly, that was not as strange as the behavior that would follow, but it may have been an early sign that the rapper was out of sorts.

And it may not have been the first indication that Hill is going through a tough time.

Lil Nas X attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In April, the 26-year-old was hospitalized for partial facial paralysis.

In February, Hill confessed that he had “last few years” had been “pretty difficult.”

“I’m just now arriving to this place of feeling confidence in myself and what I’m doing, and I’m trying to make sure I put intention towards my music and my vision and the creativity of it all,” he told fans in a livestream.

Nas also told People that he stepped away from the spotlight in order to experience a “mundane life” after

“I jumped straight into adulthood with extreme fame around me, so it was really nice to be just outside walking and meeting people in the streets and eating at restaurants, just even alone, spending a lot of alone time in solitude,” he told the outlet.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.