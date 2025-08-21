Lil Nas X Handcuffed, Hospitalized For Possible Overdose After Wandering Streets Nearly …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lil Nas X was handcuffed and taken into police custody last night after he was spotted wandering Los Angeles in nothing but his underwear and cowboy boots.

The singer and rapper — who’s best known for his 2018 smash hit “Old Town Road” — has been hospitalized for a possible overdose.

Early reports indicate that motorists called police after spotting a “nearly nude man” walking down Ventura Boulevard.

Lil Nas X attends Reel To Reel: Lil Nas X at The GRAMMY Museum on January 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lil Nas X rushed to hospital following late night brush with the law

According to TMZ, Nas was still walking the streets when police arrived on the scene.

The outlet reports that he “charged at” police, at which time, he was subdued, handcuffed, and taken into police custody.

Paramedics arrived on the scene, and police informed them that Nas had suffered a “possible overdose.”

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Lil Nas X attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

It’s not clear if Nas has since been released, or if he remains under the hospital’s care.

What’s next for Lil Nas X?

The good news is that it seems unlikely that Nas will face any charges.

The bad news is, that the situation is obviously an indication of psychological distress and/or substance abuse issues.

Lil Nas X attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Not all that long ago, Nas was one of the most high-profile musicians on the planet.

He has stepped away from the spotlight a bit in recent years, but he remains a popular presence on social media, boasting more than 10 million followers on Instagram alone.

Prior to his arrest, Nas exhibited unusual behavior on Instagram, posting a dozen photos and videos showing what appeared to be a cluttered and disorganized house.

He updated fans on the partial facial paralysis he revealed earlier this year, and he seemed to refer to himself in the third person on multiple occasions.

Lil Nas X attends the “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 09, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“And just like that she’s back. We’ve all waited so long. When dreamworld needed her the most,” he wrote, adding:

“OH NO sHES GONE MAD! CRAZY I TELL U!

We wish Nas all the best, and we hope that he’ll be able to find whatever kind of help he needs.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.