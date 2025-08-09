Patrick Dempsey Divorced: His History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Patrick Dempsey has been married and divorced. Things got pretty complicated.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum’s first marriage is lesser known, as it happened when he was very young.

Following the divorce from his “best friend’s mother,” Dempsey went on to remarry.

Here’s an explanation of the relationship history of the better-late-than-never “Sexiest Man Alive” and where things stand today.

Actor Patrick Dempsey arrives at the ABC TCA party at the Abby on July 27, 2005. (Photo Credit: Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Patrick Dempsey married Rochelle ‘Rocky’ Parker in 1987

In August of 1987, Patrick Dempsey was not yet a television heartthrob. He was already an actor at 21.

That gave him something in common with the woman he married on the 24th of that month.

Rochelle “Rocky” Parker was also an actress. That same year, the two starred in In The Mood.

She was also his manager and an acting coach. Additionally, Parker was 48 at the time of their nuptials.

Actor Patrick Dempsey arrives at the Clearview Cinemas in the Chelsea section of New York City for the premiere of “Sweet Home Alabama” 23 September, 2002. (Photo Credit: MATT CAMPBELL/AFP via Getty Images)

It turns out that Dempsey and Parker had met a few years earlier, when he was reportedly about 18. She played his aunt in the 1984 film Brighton Beach Memoirs.

Some reports claimed that he had married his best friend’s mother.

This was true in part, but he became close friends with actor Corey Parker only after the romantic entanglement.

In April of 1994, Dempsey and Parker divorced. Twenty years later, she passed away.

Actor Patrick Dempsey attends a photocall for ‘Made of Honour’ at the Grand Hotel on May 22, 2008. (Photo Credit: Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Patrick Dempsey married Jillian Fink in 1999

In July of 1999, Patrick Dempsey married Jillian Fink. Fink, a makeup artist, was born in 1966 — just weeks apart from Dempsey, in fact.

The two had met at work, where Dempsey described his first impression as essentially love at first sight.

They began their romantic relationship in 1997.

Together, Dempsey and Fink went on to have three children together.

Honoree Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Dempsey attend The George H. W. Bush Points of Light Awards at Capital Hilton on October 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Points of Light)

In February 2002, Dempsey and Fink welcomed their first child, Talula Fyfe.

Within just a few years, Dempsey would rise from a handsome, recognizable actor to being a household name on the tongues of millions.

Five years after welcoming Talula, in February 2005, the couple celebrated twin boys, Darby Galen and Sullivan Patrick.

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Dempsey attend the “Ferrari” Sky Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 04, 2023. (Photo Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images)

They filed for divorce the year that he left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (but …)

In January of 2015, Jillian Fink filed to divorce Patrick Dempsey. She cited irreconcilable differences, requesting spousal support and shared custody of their children.

However, by November, the two were once again holding hands in public, working on their marriage.

They did not rush into their divorce without doing the work, just as they did not rush into their reconciliation.

In November of 2016, Fink and Dempsey officially called off the divorce process. They remain married to this day.