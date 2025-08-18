Juliana Pasquarosa Sort of Explains Why She and Grant Ellis Broke Up

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We weren’t exactly stunned when we learned the following news in June:

Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa have broken up.

Yes, The Bachelor lead and his alleged soulmate seemed to get along very well during Grant’s run as the anchor of this program. They seemed to be in love.

But how many times have we said that about Bachelor Nation couples? And how many have actually made it down the aisle?!?

(Disney/Christopher Willar)

Appearing on the Monday episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast, Pasquarosa delved into the split for the first time in public.

“It’s so odd because I think I was having so much angst about the break up being announced because I felt oddly embarrassed on the sense that … on my family’s end, we take marriage very seriously and — just before even filming — I had this goal like, ‘I just want to make my family proud of who I am when they watch it back.’ So that was really hard for me,” the 28-year old explained.

She continued:

“Of course, they didn’t judge me and they didn’t find it embarrassing, but that was what I struggled with the most. I really didn’t care what anybody else thought. I was just like, ‘I really hope my family’s not upset with me.'”

Juliana and Grant met on The Bachelor Season 29, and the latter proposed to the former on the season finale.

At instances, however, Pasquarosa was rather irritated by her fiance.

Grant Ellis and his Bachelor winner, Juliana Pasquarosa. They are no longer together. (ABC)

“There were times in conversations that I watched when he would say certain things, I would get more upset with him because I’m like, ‘Do you understand the weight of what you just said to that person?’” she said.

“More as an accountability than being flustered because I knew that he was going to be doing that when I was filming and I can’t be upset with something that I agreed to do. So I reminded myself of that a lot.”

Just about three months after the engagement aired, the couple shared via social media that they had called off the wedding and the relationship.

While looking back on their decision to share their split publicly, Juliana noted that she doesn’t think they “owe anybody anything,” but viewers did become invested in their love story.

“I think it would have been nice to provide some clarity, but I also think that that would have been a really hard conversation for Grant and I to have on how do we verbalize it?” Juliana said, claiming that the parting was mutual.

“After the initial conversation — we had a lot of conversations, it made sense for the both of us.”

Rather vague, huh? But things do sound amicable.

Two stud muffins, folks. Grant Ellis and Jesse Palmer. (ABC)

When asked on the aforementioned podcast where the exe stand today, Juliana emphasized that she wishes him the best.

“I want to see him succeed and I will always support him,” she said. “I think he’s a really great, genuine guy and I can tell he’s supporting me from afar.”

These days, Pasquarosa is on the dating app Raya and would be also open to being on Bachelor in Paradise or the lead of The Bachelorette.

“It’s a gift to find someone who sees the world in a way that resonates with you, while also encouraging you to grow,” Pasquarosa wrote on Instagram on June 13, adding on her official account:

“I’ve been grateful to share that experience with Grant…After a lot of honest conversations and reflection, we’ve come to the decision that this chapter of our lives is meant to continue on separate paths.”