Sammi Giancola Welcomes First Child, Reveals Jersey Shore-Ready Name!

Sammi Sweetheart is officially a mom!

Yes, Jersey Shore star Sammi Giancola and fiancé Justin May have welcomed their very first child!

And the couple chose a name that will enable the tyke to fit right in on the boardwalks of Seaside Heights.

Sammi Giancola and Justin May attend Sammi Giancola’s gender reveal with MTV’s Jersey Shore cast at Lobster Lounge on May 15, 2025 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV)

Sammi Giancola introduces baby boy to the world

Sammi took to Instagram this week to introduce her “miracle baby,” Vincent Keith May.

“Welcome to the world my rainbow miracle baby,” the reality star wrote, adding:

“After this very long journey to get here, words cannot describe how blessed and truly grateful we are. Forever living in our baby love bubble until further notice.

“Ok I can’t stop crying happy tears. Thank you God.”

Sammi first shared that she was pregnant back in February, when she posted some sonogram photos on Instagram.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret,” she captioned her post on February 23. “Baby May Due August 2025.”

Sammi had previously been candid about her journey with IVF and her struggles with infertility.

“After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!” Sammi shared in her pregnancy announcement.

“We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all! Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can’t wait to meet you baby!”

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola attends MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV)

‘Shore’ fans rush to congratulate Sammi Sweetheart

Naturally, Sammi’s comments section was promptly flooded with kind words of congratulations.

“Omg I literally have tears in my eyessss so happy for you guys….watching you struggle was heartbreaking, congratulations!! You’re going to be the best mommy,” one follower wrote.

“Oh my goodness what a little cutie!! Welcome to the world baby Vinny!!! Congrats guys I’m so happy for you two,” another added.

“I’m sure Vin loves the name!! How precious! Congrats,” a third chimed in.

Yes, many fans took notice of the fact that Sammi’s son shares a first name with her Jersey Shore costar, Vinny Guadagnino.

It could be that she wished to honor Vinny, but since the two have never seemed particularly close, we’re guessing she liked the name for different reasons.

Maybe we’ll find out on the next season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation!

In the meantime, congratulations to Sammi and Justin on this exciting new chapter in their lives!