Josh Duhamel Divorced: His History of Marriage, Explained

Josh Duhamel has been married and divorced over the course of his career.

Best known for his starring role on Las Vegas and in the Michael Bay Transformers films, the handsome actor has caught the eyes of viewers.

He has also not only become entangled with but actually married some very famously beautiful women.

Duhamel clearly takes marriage very seriously, so you might be surprised by how short his list of ex wives has been.

Josh Duhamel attends Disney+ “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changersâ€ season 2 premiere at Honda Center on September 28, 2022. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Fergie and Josh Duhamel (2009 – 2017)

Back when Josh Duhamel was starring on Las Vegas (an oddly compelling show for a drama targeted at dads — we remain Sam Marquez stans to this day), The Black Eyed Peas appeared on the show.

At the time, that was Fergie’s band.

Duhamel and Stacy Ann Ferguson (that’s her legal name) began dating in September 2004.

Recording artist Fergie (L) and actor Josh Duhamel, both wearing TOM FORD, attends the TOM FORD Autumn/Winter 2015 Womenswear Collection Presentation at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on February 20, 2015. (Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tom Ford)

On January 10, 2009, Duhamel and Fergie married in Malibu. This was a notably Catholic ceremony, as Duhamel is a devout Catholic.

Duhamel and Fergie welcomed their son, Axl, in August of 2013.

In 2017, the couple separated, sharing the news that September. It was not until June of 2019 that they filed for divorce, finalizing the process in late November of that year.

Josh Duhamel attends the Menâ€™s Health Lab hosted by Hearst Magazines at Hearst Tower on June 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Hearst Magazines)

In 2022, he married Audra Mari

In late 2018, well into his separation, Josh Duhamel began dating Audra Mari. She had been crowned Miss World America just two years earlier, in 2016.

Soon, the two began showing up in public everywhere, even sharing kisses in front of cameras.

On January 8, 2022 (which happened to be Mari’s 28h birthday), Duhamel announced their engagement.

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari attend the “Buddy Games 2” photocall during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 18, 2023. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Duhamel and Mari married on September 10, 2022. They tied the knot in Fargo, North Dakota on top of a hotel.

One year later, in September of 2023, the world learned that they were expecting their first child.

They welcomed Shepherd Lawrence, their son, on January 11, 2024.

Josh Duhamel attends the grand opening of Sphere on September 29, 2023. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Are they still married?

Unlike the end of his previous marriage, Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari have not divorced. They remain married.

The secret to their success, at least in part, seems to be their shared passion for North Dakota and something that Duhamel refers to as “lake life.”

Different things work for different relationships. Good for them!