Josh Duhamel’s Wife: Just How Young is She?!?

Josh Duhamel knows what you are thinking.

Heck, he was once thinking the same exact thing.

On the latest episode of of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Duhamel delved into his past and present with wife Audra Mari.

Who is 21 years younger than the actor is.

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari attend the “Buddy Games 2” photocall during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 18, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Due to Mari being a successful beauty pageant contestant, Duhamel says he was familiar with her.

HOWEVER…

“It was truly platonic for years before that because I was like, ‘No, she’s too young for me. I’m not even going to go there,’” Duhamel said on this episode of how and when he met his now-spouse. “Then, we started DMing back and forth.”

From there, a mutual friend got involved, as Duhamel and Mari continued talking…. partly over both hailing from North Dakota, a state not exactly known for its large population.



LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 29: Audra Mari (L) and Josh Duhamel attend the grand opening of Sphere on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Getty)

“I invited her to a barbecue, still thinking it was totally platonic just as a friend from [North Dakota]. There aren’t many people from there,” the actor continued on this podcast.

“But she did come, and I saw her and I was like, ‘Holy s***, this girl’s beautiful.'”

This is undeniable. But she’s also very young, at least compared to Duhamel, who split from first wife Fergie in 2019.

As you might expect, this age gap gave the veteran star some pause.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“But then she’s more mature than I am,” Duhamel went on about his second wife, adding:

“That’s really how we started dating and it’s been a beautiful thing. We’ve been married now for over two years. She’s an amazing mother.”

Duhamel and Mari were first publicly linked in October 2019 after they were spotted together at the Toronto airport.

He confirmed their relationship months later in a January 2020 interview, revealing that they were very in love. Two years later, Duhamel proposed and by September 2022 they were husband and wife.

“Everyone told me that after you get married you feel different,” Mari told Us Weekly back then.

“To be honest, I never really believed them, and I thought it would feel the same way it’s felt being with Joshua for the last three years. But it’s much different! I feel secure.”

Duhamel, who shares 11-year old son Axl, with Fergie, has a one-year old named Shepherd with Mari.