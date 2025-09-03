Jennifer Aniston Actually Talks Brangelina, Scandal That Broke the Internet Into a …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jennifer Aniston is here to take on the tabloids.

And to touch on what many consider to be the biggest scandal in the history of Hollywood.

It’s been two decades since the veteran actress announced her separation from then-husband Brad Pitt… almost entirely due to his relationship back then with Angelina Jolie.

Those familiar with this controversy will recall that it was, truly, the most talked-about thing EVER.

Jennifer Aniston arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

“It was such juicy reading for people,” Aniston recently told Vanity Fair. “If they didn’t have their soap operas, they had their tabloids.”

Indeed, this was the height of the supermarket tabloid.

These days, many consumers get their entertainment news and celebrity gossip from social media or websites such as this one (thank you!).

Over 20 years ago, though?

Folks would purchase magazines and read all about affairs such as the one between Pitt and Jolie, which dominated pretty much every cover for months and months.

Jennifer Aniston arrives at PaleyFest LA 2024 – “The Morning Show” at Dolby Theatre on April 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“It’s a shame that it had to happen, but it happened,” Aniston added. “And boy did I take it personally.”

As for her mindset at the time? As for how she handled her romance being analyzed and picked apart? And then how the whole world bore witness to what many believes to have been a fairy tale marriage?

“Just pick yourself up by the bootstraps,” she explained to the aforementioned outlet. “And keep on walking, girl.”

Aniston and Pitt got married in 2000 and divorced in 2005.

The same year the spouses called things off, Pitt moved on with Jolie… and the new couple even posed for pictures together in a spread for W magazine, titled “Domestic Bliss,” depicting them as married with kids.

In the wake Pitt and Jolie’s 2005 photoshoot was released, Aniston told Vanity Fair shortly after, “There’s a sensitivity chip that’s missing.”

Jennifer Aniston speaks onstage during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Fast forward all this time, of course, and Pitt and Jolie have also split up. Things remain ugly between these stars.

Aniston, to her immense credit, has never really blasted her ex in public. She’s always at least seemed to remain on decent terms with Pitt.

“Journalism back then felt more like a form of a sport,” she added this week in regard to the tabloid universe back in the day.

Jennifer Aniston arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“There’s obviously some PTSD we all have, which is why these [interviews] scare me.

“How are they going to misinterpret my words or take something out of context? And one line nowadays…”

As Aniston — who also opened up in this chat about the death of Matthew Perry — noted, it’s hard not to be impacted by headlines.

“We’re human beings, even though some people don’t want to believe we are,” the Emmy winner said. “They think, ‘You signed up for it, so you take it.’ But we really didn’t sign up for that.”