Jane Etta Pitt: Brad Pitt’s Mom Passes Away at 84

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have sad news to report out of Hollywood today:

Brad Pitt’s beloved mother, Jane Etta Pitt, has passed away at the age of 84.

According to a report from TMZ, Jane died sometime in the past few days, and the news only became public knowledge when Brad’s niece and Jane’s granddaughter, Sydney Pitt, paid tribute in an Instagram post.

Actor Brad Pitt (C), (L-R) Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt,, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Jane Pitt, and William Pitt arrive at the Premiere Of Universal Studios’ “Unbroken” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Brad’s niece pays loving tribute to his late mother

“My sweet Grammy, Jane Etta, we were not ready for you to go yet, but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier,” Sydney wrote on Instagram.

“If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart,” she continued, adding:

“She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked. She taught me how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things.

“She made up the silliest games just to make us laugh, and she believed in fairness, in putting others first, and doing good simply because it was the right thing to do.”

Actors Angelina Jolie (2L) and Brad Pitt (R) arrive with Brad Pitt’s parents, Bill and Jane Pitt for the Los Angeles premiere of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, December 8, 2008, in Westwood, California. (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

“She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat. There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it.”

Brad was not included in any of the photos that Sydney posted in hr tribute.

“I don’t know how we move forward without her,” Sydney continued of Jane.

“But I know she’s still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, every hummingbird. She was love in its purest form. We were truly blessed to have her to love on growing up and I know she lives on through each of us.”

Brad and Jane were famously close, and while she mostly steered clear of the spotlight, she joined him at several movie premieres and other red carpet events over the years.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt pose with Bill Pitt and Jane Pitt at the after party for the premiere of “In the Land of Blood and Honey” at the The Standard Hotel Rooftop on December 5, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

While speaking with Savannah Guthrie during promotions for his latest movie, F1, Brad gave Jane a special shoutout:

“I gotta say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning,” Pitt told Guthrie. “To Jane Pitt. Love you, Mom.”

Our thoughts go out to Jane Pitt’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.