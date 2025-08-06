Jane Etta Pitt: Brad Pitt’s Mom Passes Away at 84

We have sad news to report out of Hollywood today:
Brad Pitt’s beloved mother, Jane Etta Pitt, has passed away at the age of 84.
According to a report from TMZ, Jane died sometime in the past few days, and the news only became public knowledge when Brad’s niece and Jane’s granddaughter, Sydney Pitt, paid tribute in an Instagram post.
Brad’s niece pays loving tribute to his late mother
“My sweet Grammy, Jane Etta, we were not ready for you to go yet, but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier,” Sydney wrote on Instagram.
“If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart,” she continued, adding:
“She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked. She taught me how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things.
“She made up the silliest games just to make us laugh, and she believed in fairness, in putting others first, and doing good simply because it was the right thing to do.”
“She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat. There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it.”
Brad was not included in any of the photos that Sydney posted in hr tribute.
“I don’t know how we move forward without her,” Sydney continued of Jane.
“But I know she’s still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, every hummingbird. She was love in its purest form. We were truly blessed to have her to love on growing up and I know she lives on through each of us.”
Brad and Jane were famously close, and while she mostly steered clear of the spotlight, she joined him at several movie premieres and other red carpet events over the years.
While speaking with Savannah Guthrie during promotions for his latest movie, F1, Brad gave Jane a special shoutout:
“I gotta say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning,” Pitt told Guthrie. “To Jane Pitt. Love you, Mom.”
Our thoughts go out to Jane Pitt’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.