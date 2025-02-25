Jana Kramer: My Cheating Ex Is Why I Got Breast Implants!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jana Kramer needs to get something off of her chest. Fortunately, she has a podcast on which to speak her mind.

If you’ve heard anything about Kramer, it’s likely about how her ex cheated on her pretty rampantly.

Now, her marriage to Mike Caussin is in the past. But some of the baggage from that experience still weighs her down.

Literally, in one case. Kramer’s breast implants were, by her own admission, influenced by that whole mess.

Actress Jana Kramer attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023. (Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Jana Kramer has some boob job advice to offer

During the Sunday, February 23 episode of her Whine Down podcast, Jana Kramer spoke to guest Kristen Brust about breast surgery.

Burst was considering undergoing a reduction and lift. Kramer, as it turned out, had gone through the opposite procedure — having received implants.

“I don’t find it superficial at all in wanting to get a lift and so that you can have that confidence,” Kramer reassured Brust. “You don’t need that … if it’s something that you want to maybe for yourself, that’s okay.”

Breast surgery has an infamously painful recovery period. Still, gender-affirming procedures like breast implants, lifts, and reductions are commonplace (yes, breast surgery is gender-affirming, even when cis folks do it). Interestingly, pain was not the One Tree Hill alum’s biggest concern.

“My biggest regret with my boobs is that I don’t know if I solely did it for me,” Jana Kramer confessed.

“And I think that’s what I could say would be my biggest piece of advice” she continued. Kramer specified that her advice “is it has to be one hundred percent for you.”

Jana Kramer attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

What motivated Jana Kramer to undergo her boob job?

“I was in a marriage that a husband was cheating all the time,” Jana Kramer recalled without mentioning Mike Caussin by name.

“And I would see the women that he was cheating with, and I’m like, ‘I look nothing like them,'” she shared.

“So when I was presented with it,” Kramer explained, “I thought about it for a while, like, ‘Maybe if I had bigger boobs, he wouldn’t cheat, or he’d find me sexier or something like that.’”

The insecurities that the cheating brought into Jana Kramer’s life were not her sole motivation, however. They just helped to spark the idea of the implants.

“I got to a place where I think it was for me,” she emphasized. “After the two kids, they just sagged really bad.”

Kramer explained: “And so, certain things just didn’t go back to looking the same. So people would look at them and be like, ‘oh my goodness,’ and so I felt gross.”

Jana Kramer attends the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Ultimately, she was happy with the decision … but doesn’t want them forever

“Obviously, I loved it. I had a lot of fun with them post-divorce,” Jana Kramer shared happily.

“I would actually like to take out my implants and just lift them again,” she revealed later.

“I kind of want it to be more natural and not have an implant,” Kramer expressed. “So when that time comes for me to take them out and redo them again, I don’t think I would put them back in.”