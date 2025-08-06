Chase Filandro Cause of Death Revealed: Actor, Influencer Passes Away at 20

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of social media today:

Actor, musician, and influencer Chase Filandro has passed away at the age of 20.

News of Filandro’s death comes courtesy of a statement from his sister, Franki Ford.

Chase Filandro’s sister shares news of his passing

“My brother, Chase Filandro, was a shining light who had an incredible zest for life. He was loved beyond words by so many and opened his heart to everyone he encountered,” Ford wrote, alongside a photo of her brother at Mt. Rushmore.

“Chase was an avid traveler and was moved by the beauty of National Parks,” she continued.

“He always welcomed strangers with a smile and made friends along all the trails he traveled on.”

Ford concluded with a link to a GoFundMe page and information about how supporters can pay tribute to Chase.

The page has raised more than $26,000 so far.

“To honor his life and remember his legacy forever, we welcome you to contribute towards a memorial for him to be located at or near one of his favorite parks. Once finalized, we’ll share the details so you can visit and enjoy what Chase loved doing most, knowing he is right alongside you,” she wrote.

Chase Filandro’s cause of death revealed

A popular content creator and singer for the New York City-based band Jusgt Add Water, Chase had more than 36,000 followers on Instagram.

In a statement to People magazine, Filandro’s family revealed that he took his own life.

“It was Chase’s own decision to enter Heaven,” the family said.

Filandro’s loved ones described the New York University junior as “a talented artist with boundless creativity,” adding:

“He was a singer, musician, actor, teacher, artist, poet, and painter. Chase was a beacon of light with a magnetic personality and zest for life that touched everyone he encountered, both in person and online.”

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that Filandro took his own life, though the method by which he did so remains unclear.

Our thoughts go out to Chase’s loved ones during this difficult time.