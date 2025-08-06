Heidi Klum Plans to Deworm and De-Parasite Because She Saw Stuff About It on Instagram

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Heidi Klum is working to rid herself of worms and parasites.

It’s … not clear if she actually has any.

According to the supermodel, she and her husband are going to deworm and de-parasite “for the first time.”

She has no idea “what the heck is going to come out.” Is this … medically advisable?

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

Apparently, Heidi Klum would NOT still love you if you were a worm

This week, Heidi Klum spoke to the Wall Street Journal about plans that she and husband Tom Kaulitz have for their health.

During the chat, the WSJ asked the legendary supermodel whether she adheres to a specific diet.

“I don’t,” Klum replied. Then, she announced:

“I’m going to deworm and de-parasite for the first time.”

Supermodel Heidi Klum arrives for the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

To hear Klum tell it, she got the idea from things that her social media algorithm fed to her.

(Please do not take advice from Meta ads!)

“Everything I’m getting on my Instagram feed at the moment is about worms and parasites,” she stated.

“So,” Klum continued, as if this were an explanation, “I’m doing a worm cleanse and parasite cleanse with my husband.”

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

It doesn’t sound like this is coming from, like, her doctor

According to Heidi Klum, she has “heard” that people are “supposed to do this once a year.” (Oh no!)

Klum admitted that she has “never done it.” Most people do not, unless they actually have a parasite.

And, instead of making her question what she’s seeing in random Instagram posts, it makes her feel “really behind.”

Heidi Klum attends the Calzedonia billboard presentation at Friesenwall on June 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

She added: “I don’t know what the heck is going to come out.” (Oh dear)

“Apparently, we all have parasites and worms,” Klum claimed outlandishly.

“If you are someone who eats raw things every now and then, like, for example, sushi.”

Generally, sushi undergoes sub-zero freezing in order to kill parasites.

We cannot, however, guarantee that the world-famous supermodel has never been fed sushi that was not adequately prepared.

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

Please consult a doctor before attempting a fad cleanse of any kind

Heidi Klum noted that “there are pills [to get rid of them].”

It sounds like she’s speaking of antiparasitic medications. (Ivermectin does treat certain parasites! Don’t let the lunatics who started treating it like a magic paste in 2020 drive you away if you get an actual parasite)

However, she described pills that “have all of these herbs. There’s a lot of clove in there. The parasite hates clove. They also hate the seeds from a papaya.”

If you believe that you have a parasitic infection, please consult with a doctor.

Very few doctors are likely to recommend that your average person go on a once-per-year “cleanse” of worms and parasites.

It really sounds like some TikTok nonsense migrated to become Instagram nonsense, and wriggled its way into Klum.