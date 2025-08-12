Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Accepted ‘Humiliating’ Low-Ball Offer to Renew …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had extended their Netflix deal was taken by fans as cause for celebration.

Amid reports that Harry and Meghan’s popularity was on the decline and brands no longer saw them as marketable, the Netflix deal was a sign that maybe the Sussexes were mounting a comeback.

But according to one new report, the renewal was actually an insult, as Harry and Meghan were forced to accept a “humiliating” low-ball offer just to save face.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the “Friends @ Home Event” at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 12, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Harry and Meghan accepted a paltry offer from Netflix, source claims

One insider tells Page Six that Harry and Meghan’s new contract is for “much” less than their previous “$100 million deal” with Netflix.

“It’s not much,” says the source. “It’s no risk for Netflix but saves them both reputationally.”

The insider didn’t offer definitive dollar amounts, but the picture they’re painting is very different from the way that this deal has been portrayed elsewhere.

Other reports gave the impression that Netflix leapt at the chance to re-sign the Sussexes following the success of Meghan’s cooking show and its affiliated lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle react while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand,” Meghan wrote in a statement shortly after the deal was announced.

“My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.”

Harry and Meghan’s rocky relationship with Netflix rolls on

Harry and Meghan have delivered mixed results over the course of their partnership with Netflix.

While the couple’s initial biographical docuseries performed well, subsequent projects, including a disastrous reality show about the sport of polo, failed to connect with audiences.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Ahead for the couple is another season of Meghan’s cooking show, along with a special bonus episode, titled “With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration,” which is set to debut in December.

A description promises “holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy” with “friends and family.”

Later this year, the Sussexes will release a short documentary titled “Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within,” which focuses on how “children transform hardship into joy, dancing their way toward healing, belonging, and the promise of a brighter future.”

According to Page Six, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is “a huge fan” of Harry and Meghan and “dines with them regularly.”

We guess that means the Sussex-branded content won’t be going away anytime soon!