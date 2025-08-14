Taylor Swift Offers Update After Dad Scott Swift’s Quintuple Bypass Surgery

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift wants her parents to live to be 186.

Last month, we reported on Scott Swift’s quintuple bypass surgery.

On Travis Kelce’s podcast, Taylor delivered a health update on her dad — and a warning for others who may be at risk.

She even offered some news about her mom’s surgery. It was Surgery Girl Summer in the Swift household.

Sports player Travis Kelce listens attentively on his ‘New Heights’ podcast as Taylor Swift speaks. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Taylor Swift has some news on dad Scott’s heart surgery

When Taylor Swift made her famous appearance on Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast on Wednesday, August 13, she included some key family updates.

“That’s a really intense surgery,” she said of dad Scott’s quintuple bypass.

“So it all happened really quick.”

She described: “He went in. I know he would want me to say this, because he really, like he learned a lot through this process.”

“He’s had a healthy perfect EKG every year that he’s gone in to get his physicals,” Taylor then detailed.

“But what found his five hard blockages in his heart was a resting stress test,” she explained.

“So he’s been telling all his friends, you need to get the stress test,” Taylor emphasized.

“Because that’s what’s actually preventative.”

Taylor Swift, Scott Kingsley Swift, Ashley Avignone, Brittany Mahomes, and Alana Haim cheer while watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023. (Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It sounds like the recovery has been good, all things considered

When the doctors discovered the five different blockages in her dad’s heart, Taylor Swift said that they swooped into action.

“They’re like, ‘We got to do this like, tomorrow. Yeah, you shouldn’t, like, we don’t know how you walked in here, dude. This is crazy,'” she characterized.

Taylor is probably not directly quoting any cardiologists here.

Though the idea of a doctor looking at someone’s results and saying “that’s crazy, oof” sounds a little amazing. But also scary.

Taylor Swift put in a memorable performance on Travis Kelce’s podcast this week. (YouTube)

Scott had told his family that they didn’t need to be there for the surgery. Taylor shared that they simply ignored him.

“It was very parent child reversal in a lot of ways,” she joked when it came to her father’s recovery.

Recovering from even simple heart endoscopies can mean needing people around to help with certain tasks. Bypass surgeries are several orders of magnitude more severe.

We’re sure that he ultimately was happy to have loved ones by his side.

Scott Kingsley Swift and his daughter, honoree Taylor Swift, attend the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp)

And how’s her mom?

Taylor Swift also detailed that her mother, Andrea, “got a new knee.”

She shared that her mom is “doing great.”

The singer quipped: “This was just like the summer of my parental upgrades.”

She continued: “Like, we’re just upgrading the parents, making sure that they live to be at least 186 years old. Because they are two of my best friends, and I just adore them.”