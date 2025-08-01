Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Video: Proof They’re Expecting Baby #8?!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Are Alec and Hilaria Baldwin preparing to expand their already massive family?

If so … this would be baby number eight.

The world is familiar with the famous couple’s massive family, especially after their critically panned reality show.

Hilaria’s latest video has fans speculating that they’re not done having kids. Are they right?

Though it wasn’t necessarily the franchise that she wanted, ‘The Baldwins’ has made Hilaria Baldwin into a reality TV star. Of sorts. (Image Credit: TLC)

Before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s explain why fans of the couple are saying that Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are gearing up to expand their family.

On Wednesday, July 30, Hilaria posted one of her many, many goofy videos to Instagram.

In the video, she hikes up her skirt and puts her feet on husband Alec’s lap.

Celine Dion’s “The Power of Love,” a great song even if it’s not one of her best, plays.

The context of the video is that Hilaria is encouraging her husband to rub her feet.

“Foot rub time,” she wrote in the caption. “Makes sense to me.”

It is a goofy nonsense video that’s a little cringe but overall fine.

In fact, it even comes across as a little romantic. But some followers felt that there was more to the post.

In the first teaser trailer for The Baldwins, we see Alec Baldwin, wife HIlaria Baldwin, in a seemingly staged cake decorating moment with several of their children. (Image Credit: TLC)

Numerous commenters, many of whom already follow Alec or Hilaria Baldwin — or both — suspected that things might go beyond footrubs.

“He was looking like he was gonna make baby #8. Too cute,” observed one commenter.

Another reply reads: “Here comes baby #8!”

TLC released this promotional image for The Baldwins, a 2025 reality series starring Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin. (Image Credit: TLC)

Yes, the Baldwins share 11-year-old Carmen, 10-year-old Rafael, 8-year-old Leonardo, 7-year-old Romeo, 4-year-old Eduardo, 4-year-old Maria, and 2-year-old Ilaria.

You may recall that there has been fan speculation about the circumstances of these childbirths.

But in these comments, aside from some negative reactions that seem at least partially political, the “speculation” is mostly just that they’re horny.

During the series premiere of ‘The Baldwins,’ Alec Baldwin expresses gratitude towards his wife and children. (Image Credit: TLC)

To be clear, no one is saying that she’s pregnant

There are no indications that Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are actually expecting right now.

Hilaria might post like she’s a generation or two older, but she only turned 40 early this year. It is likely that someone her age could conceive, but it might be difficult and the pregnancy would be geriatric — and perhaps risky.

But, believe it or not, spouses can love each other and enjoy each other’s company without procreating.

Especially when they already share eight minor children (plus Ireland from Alec’s previous marriage).