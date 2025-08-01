Anthony Hopkins Mocks Kim Kardashian’s Skims Face Shapewear: It’s Like …

Kim Kardashian is receiving feedback from one of Hollywood’s most notorious villains.
Thankfully, Anthony Hopkins is only a bad guy on screen, and his comments toward Kim are fully in jest — we think.
Kim’s Skims brand launched an interesting new product this week — a shapewear product for your face.
Kim’s new product brings to mind a classic horror film
Shortly after the first images of the product appeared online, social media users all started making the same joke:
The face-shaper looked a lot like the cannibalism-preventing mask that Hannibal rocked in the 1991 cinematic classic The Silence of the Lambs.
It wasn’t long before Sir Anthony joined in on the fun, jokingly reprising his Oscar-winning role.
“Hello Kim, I’m already feeling 10 years younger,” Hopkins said in Lecter’s voice before busting out the character’s signature slurpy sound effects. “Goodbye,” he concluded.
“Thank you, Kim. Don’t be afraid to come over for dinner,” Hopkins captioned the Instagram post.
Anthony Hopkins’ joke receives rapturous response
Naturally, fans ate up (no pun intended) Hopkins’ hilarious endorsement.
“THIS is why the internet was invented. Amazing Sir Anthony!” one commenter wrote.
“Great actor with a great sense of humor!” another added.
“This could be the best Instagram post ever made,” a third chimed in.
Kim is a big fan of Sir Anthony’s good-natured diss
But perhaps the best response of all came from Kim herself, who shared Sir Anthony’s video in her own Instagram Story.
“I’M SCREAMING!!!!!” the reality icon captioned the video.
As for the proceed itself, it promises to offer jaw support, and it’s marketed as being “infused with collagen yarn” — whatever that means.
One post from Skims calls it a “must-have addition to your nightly routine.”
We’re not sure we understand the premise behind the product, but hey — advertising controversies are all the rage these days.
And Sir Anthony might have just helped Kim move a few extra units with his hilarious response to her latest offering.