Anthony Hopkins Mocks Kim Kardashian’s Skims Face Shapewear: It’s Like …

Kim Kardashian is receiving feedback from one of Hollywood’s most notorious villains.

Thankfully, Anthony Hopkins is only a bad guy on screen, and his comments toward Kim are fully in jest — we think.

Kim’s Skims brand launched an interesting new product this week — a shapewear product for your face.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kim’s new product brings to mind a classic horror film

Shortly after the first images of the product appeared online, social media users all started making the same joke:

The face-shaper looked a lot like the cannibalism-preventing mask that Hannibal rocked in the 1991 cinematic classic The Silence of the Lambs.

It wasn’t long before Sir Anthony joined in on the fun, jokingly reprising his Oscar-winning role.

“Hello Kim, I’m already feeling 10 years younger,” Hopkins said in Lecter’s voice before busting out the character’s signature slurpy sound effects. “Goodbye,” he concluded.

“Thank you, Kim. Don’t be afraid to come over for dinner,” Hopkins captioned the Instagram post.

Anthony Hopkins’ joke receives rapturous response

Naturally, fans ate up (no pun intended) Hopkins’ hilarious endorsement.

“THIS is why the internet was invented. Amazing Sir Anthony!” one commenter wrote.

Anthony Hopkins attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

“Great actor with a great sense of humor!” another added.

“This could be the best Instagram post ever made,” a third chimed in.

Kim is a big fan of Sir Anthony’s good-natured diss

But perhaps the best response of all came from Kim herself, who shared Sir Anthony’s video in her own Instagram Story.

“I’M SCREAMING!!!!!” the reality icon captioned the video.

Kim Kardashian attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

As for the proceed itself, it promises to offer jaw support, and it’s marketed as being “infused with collagen yarn” — whatever that means.

One post from Skims calls it a “must-have addition to your nightly routine.”

We’re not sure we understand the premise behind the product, but hey — advertising controversies are all the rage these days.

And Sir Anthony might have just helped Kim move a few extra units with his hilarious response to her latest offering.