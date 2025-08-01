Gary Busey Pleads Guilty in Sexual Assault Case

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In 2022, Gary Busey was accused of groping female fans at Monster-Mania Con at the Doubletree Hotel in Camden, NJ.

For years, Busey vehemently denied the charges and insisted that if he touched the women at all, he did so accidentally.

But during a virtual court appearance today, the 81-year-old pled guilty and admitted that “it was not an accidental touching.”

Busey has pled guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and will likely receive a fine and probation when he’s sentenced later this year.

The plea is surprising given the numerous times that Busey insisted upon his innocence.

Gary Busey repeatedly denied groping festival attendee

Speaking with TMZ shortly after the allegations went public, Busey insisted that the accusers were making up their story for attention.

“It took less than 10 seconds, and they left. Then they made up a story that I assaulted them sexually,” he said.

Busey went on to explain that he didn’t “carry any regrets” because “nothing happened.”

“It was all false,” he continued.

Festival organizers also issued a statement in which they explained that Busey had been removed from the premises in response to the allegations.

“Immediately upon receiving a complaint from the attendees, the celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return,” Monster-Mania Convention said in a Facebook post soon after the charges were announced (via Page Six).

“Monster-Mania also encouraged the attendees to contact the police to file a report.”

The many ups and downs of Gary Busey

Once one of Hollywood’s most in-demand character actors, Busey has experienced his fair share of troubles in recent years.

At one point, Busey declared bankruptcy and appeared to be on the verge of homelessness.

His status as one of Hollywood’s great eccentrics — on par with the likes of Nicolas Cage — helped him develop a cult following in recent years.

For several years, convention appearances — such as his gig at Monster Mania, one of the largest fan fests in the country — helped Busey make ends meet.

But the nature of the allegations against him — one woman claims that Busey attempted to undo her bra as they posed for a photo — mean that Busey likely will not be invited to any more fests.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.