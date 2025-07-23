Travis Kelce Stuns Fans With Relationship Description: I’m Just Taylor …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Travis Kelce reported to Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Tuesday.

But while he might be busy with football for the next few months, Travis is still making time for his brother, Jason Kelce, and their wildly popular podcast, “New Heights.”

Fans enjoy listening to the Kelces jabber on about all kinds of topics, but while the football talk and tales of celebrity run-ins are always entertaining, it’s the updates on Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift that really thrill the audience.

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

And Travis’ latest commentary on his love life has some Swifties laughing along and others reeling in shock.

Travis compares himself to Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty Woman’

On the latest installment of “New Heights,” Travis and Jason reviewed the 1990 Julia Roberts classic Pretty Woman.

They both enjoyed the flick, but they had a hard time assigning it a “feminism score.”

“I think the only way to gauge it is to flip the script,” Travis explained (per People magazine).

“I think we need to make Pretty Man. And we need to have a CEO billionaire woman be so high class that she doesn’t know where she’s going. She doesn’t know how to drive a car.”

“Travis, you’re living Pretty Man right now. You are pretty man. You’re living your own Julia Roberts straight down,” Jason noted.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“I’m wearing nothing but a tie when Taylor comes home,” Travis joked in response.

Travis describes himself as ‘an NFL hooker’

“That’s why me and Julia Roberts — when I met Julia — it felt like we were the same person, so cool. She spoke to me in this movie,” the Chiefs tight end continued, adding:

“All right. Now it’s all I’m doing. I’m just the NFL stripper. That’s it. Just an NFL hooker, man.”

Jason’s commentary was somewhat less colorful, but he made it clear that he’s a big fan of both Pretty Woman and Julia Roberts.

“I say this being a very happily married man. That [Roberts] is a pretty woman in this movie. I mean, and she kills it. The acting is great. She has, like, the accent,” he said, adding:

“It’s right up there with probably my favorite romance movie I’ve probably ever seen, which is a short list.”

So yeah, Travis will be busy for a while, as he tries to help the Chiefs recapture the title of Super Bowl champs.

But once the season is over, it’s time for him to get to work on a gender-flipped Pretty Woman remake!