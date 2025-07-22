Travis Kelce Parts Ways With Taylor Swift, Laughs With Prison-Bound Rashee Rice at …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Travis Kelce’s offseason has officially come to an end.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has reported to training camp ahead of what will likely be his final season in the NFL.

So he might not be seeing Taylor Swift quite as often. And once again, Travis’ choice of companion is likely to generate controversy.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with the media after a mandatory minicamp at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex on June 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Kelce took flak for interviewing Brad Pitt on his “New Heights” podcast.

(Pitt has been accused of abuse by his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, and Travis’ decision to publicly sing the actor’s praises did not sit well with many Swifties.)

Now, Travis has been spotted laughing it up with another celeb who’s been making headlines with his bad behavior.

Travis Kelce jokes with Rashee Rice on first day of training camp

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Just last week, Kelce’s teammate Rashee Rice was sentenced to jail time for his involvement in a car accident that injured several people.

Prosecutors alleged that Rice was engaged in illegal street racing, and he fled the scene without checking to see if passengers in the other cars had survived the crash.

He’ll be forced to serve 30 days behind bars, but Rice’s legal team has negotiated a deal that will enable him to begin his sentence after football season comes to an end.

The NFL has not yet announced any disciplinary action, but the third-year wide receiver will likely be suspended for several games.

Will Kelce face criticism for buddying up to Rice?

NFL tight end Travis Kelce during the first round of the ACC Celebrity Golf Championship 2025 presented by American Century Investments at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 11, 2025 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments)

Now, the damage that Rice did was the result of foolish negligence, not malice.

And it’s not like any reasonable person expected Travis to snub his troubled teammate on the first day of training camp.

But the sight of Travis enjoying Rashee’s company so soon after his sentencing is likely to ruffle some Swifties’ feathers.

Again, Rice’s crime was accidental, but the accident was brought about by gross negligence, and fleeing on foot before making sure everyone is alive is not exactly a character move.

“After the collision, Mr. Rice failed to check on the welfare of the victims and fled on foot,” Dallas prosecutors said in court.

For the most part, Taylor’s fans are very supportive of her relationship with Kelce. But they may eventually start to judge him harshly by the company he keeps.