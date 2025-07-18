Tom Girardi: Erika Jayne’s Husband Reports to Prison to Begin 7-Year Sentence

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last month, Tom Girardi was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison for fraud.

The conviction came on what happened to be his 86th birthday.

Today, the estranged husband of Erika Jayne reported to a federal correctional facility to begin serving his sentence.

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi are pictured here on an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (BRAVO)

Tom Girardi, 86, begins lengthy prison sentence

According to a new report from Page Six, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons reveals that Girardi turned himself in Thursday in “the late afternoon.”

The report adds that Girardi is currently in the custody of the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Los Angeles.

Girardi, a disbarred attorney, was found guilty of embezzling millions from clients through his law firm, Girardi & Keese,

In addition to prison time, he was also ordered to pay $2.3 million in restitution to and a $35,000 fine.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and husband Tom Girardi sit in beautiful purple lighting. (Bravo)

Girardi’s legal situation complicated by health issues

According to his attorneys, Girardi is suffering from late on-set Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The judge rejected their request to have him serve his sentence at a long-term care facility.

In 2021, a doctor who examined Girardi declared that he was unfit to attend his trial.

“Dementia impairs his ability to understand the hearing,” the physician wrote at the time.

Erika Girardi attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“His emotional distress is directly related to his dementia and exacerbated by his confusion.”

The doctor also observed “moderate impairment” to Girardi’s short-term memory and ability to concentrate, and noted that he appeared to be suffering from “moderate” delusions.

Erika appears to have moved on

Erika, of course, was also not on hand for any part of Tom’s legal proceedings.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star and her second husband have been separated since 2020, and by all accounts, their split was not an amicable one.

RHOBH viewers are not surprised that Erika Jayne is not about to back down. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Jayne has blasted Girardi as an unrepentant cheater who made her life hell during their marriage.

And she seems to have had no trouble moving on in the years since they parted ways.

We recently learned that Erika hooked up with Summer House star Jesse Solomon, who is 22 years her junior.

It does not appear that she and Jesse are in a relationship, but it does seem that she’s enjoying the single life.

As for Tom, a seven-years-and-change sentence is basically a life sentence at his age and with his health problems, so you can bet that his high-priced legal team will continue to appeal his conviction.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.