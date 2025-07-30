Veronica Peters Calls Out Micah Plath: He’s Cheated on Me SO Many Times!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Things turned both ugly and awkward on the July 29 episode of Welcome to Plathville.

While sitting alongside boyfriend Micah Plath, Veronica Peters opened way open on air about the reality star’s disloyalty to her over the course of their relationship.

“Micah has cheated on me several times,” Veronica said very simply, adding for all to hear and process:

“I hate his behavior. I’ve denied it all. I’ve made a united front. I lied to people. I protect[ed] you. When I knew the truth.”

(TLC)

Veronica continued as follows, holding nothing at all back:

“I was more scared about the truth coming out because it would hurt you. And I put myself aside and my pride and backed him and blamed myself.”

Over the last year or two, plenty of unfortunate allegations have been leveled at various members of the Plath family.

For instance, Olivia has said ex-husband Ethan was violent during their time as husband and wife.

Veronica, for her part, went on to say that she had no interest in being around Micah’s family, with Micah himself acknowledging the major tension.

“There’s been things on both sides. It’s been a heated thing,” the 24-year old said on this episode, referring to his family icing out Veronica and her causing a bigger wedge between him and them.

(Instagram)

Veronica, meanwhile, said that she felt betrayed by Moriah Plath based on the timing of their fight, revealing:

“She knows what I was going through when she treated me like that.”

It’s worth noting here, of course, that Veronica and Micah were still a couple when she was saying all of these things on the episode.

“I’d back you when you hurt me. You don’t care. You care about yourself,” she said about her boyfriend, addressing him directly. “I have backed you. When you have done the most selfish [thing], I have backed you.”

Micah Plath is an aspiring model, and it’s easy to see why he may have a successful career. (TLC)

After revealing Micah had been unfaithful, Veronica claimed that “Moriah knew about” his transgression, adding that despite being in the know she “still blocked me through this hell.”

The installment wrapped up with Veronica crying on the couch … as Micah sat beside her without uttering a word.

In a preview for Welcome to Plathville Season 7, Veronica admitted that she didn’t portend a happy ending for her and Micah.

“I feel like I’m in chemistry class and, like, mixing things together, and it’s going to explode any second,” she said to cameras. “I know this will go bad. Mark my words.”