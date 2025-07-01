Todd Chrisley: I Nearly Beat the $hit Out of a Prison Inmate!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Todd Chrisley fancies himself a tough guy.

The convicted criminal appeared on the July 1 episode of his daughter’s ‘Unlocked” podcast and delved into his life as an inmate for 28 months.

As you likely know at this point, the USA Network personality became a free man three weeks ago after President Donald Trump issued Todd and his wife a full pardon.

In one snippet from the interview, Chrisley said he was behind bars at the same facility Todd Singer, the mastermind behind the infamous college admissions scandal that also landed Felicity Huffman in jail back in the way.

According to Todd, Singer was “talking smack” about Savannah, which caused the quasi celebrities to nearly trade blows.

“He was talking sh-t about Savannah, because that’s when she had already started, you know, pulling the Barbara Walters and exposing everything in the [Bureau of Prisons]. He started talking smack,” Todd claimed.

“I said, ‘I will rip your head off and sh-t down your neck if you talk about my child again.’ And I meant what I said.”

Todd Chrisley, folks. Tough guy.

As part of this sit-down, Todd also talked about how he mentally coped while in prison.

“In my head, I was still free,” he explained. “I did not take up residence there. I was in prison, prison was not in me.”

Added the Donald Trump supplicant:

“I prayed, I read my Bible, I worked out, I walked. I wreaked havoc on anyone that was mistreating somebody else.”

After questioning God, prior to the Big Guy touching President Trump we guess, Chrisley said God eventually came to him in a dream.

“[He] said, ‘I have planted you where I need you and when you leave, they will rise,’” Todd alleged to his daughter.

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Todd referred to FPC Pensacola as “a bad, busted summer camp” and said he made “great friends” during his time behind bars, mostly using faith to help him get through.

Looking ahead, Todd and Julie Chrisley — who were convicted of tax evasion and financial fraud by a jury of their peers in 2022 — will soon host a podcast of their own.

They will also co-star with their loved ones on a Chrisley Knows Best revival. Because of course they will, right?

“The Chrisleys don’t know best anymore, but they’re doing their best to be there for each other,” a USA Network synopsis read a short time back of the upcoming series.

“The family faces the challenge of carrying on the Chrisley name and legacy on their own with only phone calls and brief visits with their incarcerated parents.”