Did A$AP Rocky Just Reveal the Sex of Rihanna’s Baby?

Rihanna is pregnant with Baby #3.

As she and A$AP Rocky revealed at this year’s Met Gala, the couple are set to welcome their third child following ample speculation and hype.

After the baby bump debut, the couple haven’t exactly been forthcoming with details.

Until now, that is. Did A$AP Rocky just leak huge news?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the “Smurfs” Global Premiere at Mont des Arts on June 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Is Rihanna having a baby girl?

On Saturday, June 28, A$AP Rocky was attending the Smurfs world premiere in Brussels.

He was not alone. In fact, the 36-year-old rapper was there to support Rihanna on the red carpet.

There, he let slip a detail that neither he nor the gorgeous expectant mother had previously released.

Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kevin Frazier was there repping Entertainment Tonight, and he took a chance by asking Rocky a big question.

“Is that the girl you’ve been waiting for?” Frazier asked.

Rocky could not help but beam, answering: “It is, man, it is.”

Rihanna attends the “Smurfs” Global Premiere at Mont des Arts on June 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Did A$AP Rocky say too much, or was he joking the whole time?

As if A$AP Rocky had abruptly realized that he had spilled the proverbial beans, he seemingly attempted to cover up his mistake.

He held up a Smurfette toy.

Rihanna, of course, voices the iconic and hotly debated character in the film.

“Right here, right here,” Rocky joked. He then laughed off the topic.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend the red carpet of the movie Highest 2 Lowest during the 78th Cannes Film Festival Cannes France 2025/05/19. (Photo Credit: LAURENT HOU/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

Obviously, it is unclear whether Rocky let the news slip or just pulled a prank on Frazier — and on the rest of us.

Only time will tell.

He and Rihanna already share two sons.

Though gender is a social construct that matters most to the individual, sometimes parents hope for both a son and a daughter.

Rihanna attends the “Smurfs” Global Premiere at Mont des Arts on June 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Antoine Flament/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

‘Smurfs’ is coming out on July 18

Though the world premiere of Smurfs took place over the final weekend of June in Brussels, the actual premiere is on July 18.

Taking on the role of Smurfette marks Rihanna’s return to the big screen.

This is her first film in over half a decade.

Why? Well, in addition to a global pandemic, she also became a mom twice over since her last film. And baby #3 is on the way.