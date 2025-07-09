Superman Reviews: Does the Reboot Soar... or Suck?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a number of reviews for the latest attempt to reboot the Superman franchise!

The new version of this character and his journey stars David Corenswet as The Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, among others.

It is directed by James Gunn.

(DC Comis)

This is the official synopsis:

When Superman gets drawn into conflicts at home and abroad, his actions are questioned, giving tech billionaire Lex Luthor the opportunity to get the Man of Steel out of the way for good. Will intrepid reporter Lois Lane and Superman’s four-legged companion, Krypto, be able to help him before it’s too late?

As for what critics are saying about the new Superman?

We’ve collected a number of Superman reviews below in order to help you decide whether this aspiring blockbuster is worth your time and/or your money when it gets released on July 11…

(Warner Bros)

Easily the best Superman movie made in my lifetime. — Matt Singer, Screen Crush

It falls short of the top tier of superhero cinema. I’d characterize the film as next-level good (a roster that includes Iron Man, Thor, Batman Begins, Captain America, and the hugely underrated Iron Man 3). — Owen Gleiberman, Variety

So far, this has been the century of the comic book film, and… while Superman isn’t one of the best films of the 21st century, it represents the genre well. — Scott Phillips, Forbes

Gunn and his team deliver a Superman film that feels worthy of the character’s legacy. — Danielle Solzman, Solzy at the Movies

This isn’t your grandparents’ Superman, but it’s also truer in method to his on-page adventures than anything we’ve seen on theater screens thus far. — Trace Sauveur, AwardsWatch

(Warner Bros)

A breath of fresh air… In an era saturated with dark anti-heroes, Superman is refreshingly idealistic — not in a saccharine way, but in a way that feels rebellious, even radical. — Jamie Broadnax, Black Girl Nerds

Perhaps its biggest strength is that it sidesteps all the revisionist murk of superheroes onscreen in the last decade or two and reverts almost to an enchanting state of child-like wonder. — David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

What makes Superman work is the same thing that has made Gunn’s other adaptations so beloved: as a filmmaker, Gunn is unafraid to embrace the comic book elements at the heart of the source material. — Spencer Perry, ComicBook.com

Much like opening a random issue at your local comic book store, Superman drops you straight into the action, counting on the audience to already be familiar with the characters and world. — Sheraz Farooqi, Cinema Debate

As both a story on its own and a prequel to a whole bunch of others, this movie must introduce us to a variety of characters we’ll meet later, and it does it without feeling too much like fan service or exposition. — Amber Wilkinson, New York Times

A Superman film lives or dies by the chemistry between Clark and Lois—and this one absolutely works… Their banter sparkles, and their emotional connection rings true. — Danielle Solzman, Solzy at the Movies