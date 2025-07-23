Ozzy Osbourne Shared Final Instagram Post Day Before His Death

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The music industry remains in mourning.

On Tuesday, we learned that Ozzy Osbourne had passed away at the age of 76, as the rock legend’s family shared a social media statement that reads as follows:

It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.

We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.

Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the 2022 NFL season opening game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Osbourne died following years of health issues, but also just weeks after he played his final show in Birmingham, United Kingdom, during which he reunited with Black Sabbath.

The musician also remained active on Instagram almost right until he left us, as he posted a behind-the-scenes image from his recent Back to the Beginning concert just a day before his death.

As just cited above, show featured Osbourne reunite with his former Black Sabbath bandmates for the first time in two decades — and was also billed as his final concert with the group ever.

The concert took place on July 5 … with the snapshot the sign set up outside of his dressing room. There was no caption included.

Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Leading up to this final post, Osbourne’s page had been featuring other photos and videos from the farewell concert — before revealing four days ago that the Back to the Beginning show would be getting a theatrical release.

The movie is slated for a 2026 release.

“The feature-length concert film will be a big-screen celebration of Ozzy Osbourne and the legacy of Black Sabbath, capturing the raw power and emotional weight of Ozzy’s final bow in his hometown of Birmingham,” Mercury Studios said in a collab post announcing the release.

“Presented as a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath, the theatrical release will be a distilled version of the epic all-day event held at Villa Park.

“Featuring thunderous performances of War Pigs, Iron Man, and a show-stopping Paranoid, the film promises a deeply personal and electrifying farewell from the godfather of heavy metal with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews from this iconic live performance.”

Ozzy Osbourne attends the Ozzy Osbourne Album Special on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard Channel at at SiriusXM Studios on July 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Over the course of an iconic career, Osbourne sold over 100 million records sold worldwide.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006, then again for a second time as a solo artist in 2024.

“The whole world is mourning Ozzy tonight,” Alice Cooper said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Over his long career, he earned immense respect among his peers and from fans around the world as an unmatched showman and cultural icon. I always saw Ozzy as a cross between the prince of darkness, which is the persona his fans saw, and the court jester…

“I wish I would have gotten to know my brother Ozzy better. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and the rest of the Ozzy brood — our prayers are with you tonight. A titanic boulder has crashed, but rock will roll on.”

May this legend rest in peace. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Elton John also paid homage on Instagram, calling the Prince of Darkness “a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods — a true legend.”

Added the artist:

“He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Ozzy Osbourne. May he rest in peace.