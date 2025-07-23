Scheana Shay Claims Tom Sandoval Gave Her Addict Ex-Husband Ecstasy on Their Wedding Day

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this week, Scheana Shay’s debut memoir hit stores.

And as expected, the book contains all sorts of shocking revelations about Scheana’s time on Vanderpump Rules.

The latest bombshell has to do with the show’s resident villain, Tom Sandoval.

Scheana Shay blames Tom Sandoval for ruining her wedding night

Before her current (rocky) relationship with Brock Davies, Scheana was married to Mike Shay.

The marriage didn’t last long, in part because of Mike’s struggles with substance abuse.

According to a new excerpt published by Page Six, the problems began on their wedding night when Mike popped a pill provided by Sandoval, not realizing it was Ecstasy.

“Back at the casita, as Shay was doing his thing, his eyes were completely glazed over, and he was unsteady on his feet, like he was about to fall down at any moment,” Scheana recalled.

She added that her new husband seemed “confused” and “didn’t know if he had been drinking.”

It wasn’t until months later that Scheana finally figured out what had happened that night.

“We were at Tom’s house, and he offered us these little blue pills, which he said were Ecstasy. I’d never done Ecstasy before and immediately said I wasn’t interested,” Scheana claimed.

“Shay, appearing perplexed, said, ‘Wait, that looks like the pill you gave me at the wedding. I thought it was Adderall.’ We were both in shock.”

Yes, Scheana says Mike was completely clueless about the nature of the pill — but she still doesn’t give him a pass for popping weird pills on their wedding night.

“Shay didn’t intend to get f–ked-up that night. He just wanted an Adderall to stay up later,” she writes.

“Of course, I couldn’t help but wonder why Shay had to take anything at all, even Adderall.”

A short and very tumultuous marriage

Yes, in retrospect, Scheana’s first marriage seemed doomed from the start.

Of course, Tom Sandoval didn’t help matters by doling out drugs on her wedding night.

Mike’s addiction issues later played out on camera, and his time on Vanderpump came to an abrupt end when he and Scheana parted ways.

These days, she’s somewhat happily remarried — although she recently revealed Brock Davies had an affair while she was pregnant.

Scheana probably can’t find a way to blame Sandoval for that one. Although he’s so widely hated that everyone would probably be okay with it if she tried!