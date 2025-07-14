Azealia Banks Posts Nude Photos of Conor McGregor, Claims UFC Legend Sent Her Unsolicited …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There’s a surprising scandal unfolding on X (formerly Twitter) at the moment.

Rapper Azealia Banks has posted what she says are nude photos of legendary MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

Banks claims that McGregor sent her the photos as private messages on X.

Conor McGregor looks on from ringside prior to during the IBF World Heavyweight Title fight between Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua, on the Riyadh Season – Wembley Edition card at Wembley Stadium on September 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Azealia Banks posts alleged private messages from Conor McGregor

According to Banks, McGregor sent the pics with a warning not to share them publicly.

“Don’t be a rat cos all rats get caught,” he allegedly wrote, along with a photo that appears to show the fighter standing naked in front of a mirror.

“Lifting weights,” McGregor wrote along with a second pic, in which he appears to have a weight attached to his erect penis.

“How you gonna send a b–ch a some crooked d–k pics then threaten her not to tell. @TheNotoriousMMA

ni–ga do you know who the f–k I am?” Banks tweeted alongside the photos.

Azealia Banks walks the runway for Kim Shui during NYFW: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on September 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“This is HARAM,” Banks added.

Yet another scandal for McGregor

Banks’ posts come on the heels of a separate scandal for McGregor, who was allegedly photographed kissing an unidentified woman on a beach in Florida over the weekend.

McGregor has been with fiancee Dee Devlin for 16 years, and they have four children together.

He has yet to publicly respond to the allegations from Banks or to the claims that he publicly kissed another woman.

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor attend the screening of “Elvis” during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022, in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Banks, of course, has a long history of calling out her fellow celebs on social media.

In addition to her well-publicized feud with Elon Musk, Banks recently ranted about Kanye West, alleging that the rapper’s erratic behavior is a result of a secret battle with diabetes.

Banks is tweeting up a storm at the moment, rapidly replying to both supporters, and to those who are criticizing her decision to post McGregor’s pics.

But while she might not be a fan of Conor or his unsolicited photos, it seems she supports his decision to eschew circumcision:

“Why would G-d give you the foreskin if it weren’t supposed to be there? It’s like an eyelid for your d–k,” she tweeted moments ago.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.