Porsha Williams Opens Up About Death of Beloved Cousin Londie Favors

Porsha Williams is in mourning.

The popular Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently lost her beloved cousin Yolanda “Londie” Favors.

And now, she’s opening up about Favors’ final hours and the close nature of their relationship.

Porsha Williams shares painful account of Londie Favors’ final moments

On this week’s episode of RHOA, Porsha revealed that she’s struggling mightily in the wake of Londie’s passing.

“Dealing with he loss of my cousin Londie… I’m going through a lot emotionally while being there for my family. She meant so much to all of us. So it’s pretty difficult,” she said.

“I’m just numb. We’re like sisters. We grew up… we were babies together.”

Porsha also revealed that Londie was on the phone with her sister Lauren at the time of her death.

“So you know they were on the phone,” Williams told Phaedra Parks.

“She actually transitioned while you were on the phone?” Parks asked Lauren.

“Yeah,” Lauren confirmed.

In a confessional segment, Williams revealed, “I was at work and I got some news that Londie was in distress and within an hour or two we had lost Londie. She was just the most giving person you could ever think of.”

Favors was a cousin, a best friend, and a co-star

Before her passing in August of 2024, Londie was a major part of Porsha’s life both on and off camera.

In addition to her appearances on RHOA, she was a regular on the short-lived spinoff series, Porsha’s Family Matters, which ran for one season in 2022.

“It just was so sudden — so difficult,” Williams said in a confessional.

“Londie was just the most giving person you could ever think of. [She was] a loyal person, the most creative with her company. She did so much for my grandfather’s foundation. The most honest person you can ever think of. It’s just a huge loss.”

During Sunday’s episode of RHOA, Porsha revealed that she and her immediate family will be planning and paying for Londie’s funeral.

“God has given us strength because He knows that her mom and sister wouldn’t be able to do all this right now,” she said.

Porsha is in the midst of a messy divorce, and it’s obviously been a very difficult year for her.

But at the time Sunday’s episode was filmed, there was clearly little on her mind aside from mourning her beloved cousin.

Our thoughts go out to Londie’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.