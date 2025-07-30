Gwyneth Paltrow’s Brutal Nickname For Rival Winona Ryder Revealed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Gwyneth Paltrow has been working with Hollywood’s best and brightest for over 30 years now.

And as expected, the new biography about Paltrow contains lots of scalding hot tea about Gwyneth’s romances, her friendships, and, yes, her feuds.

One of the book’s most surprising revelations is that Gwyneth is no fan of Winona Ryder’s.

In fact, it seems she was once fond of using a genitalia-inspired nickname to refer to her fellow Gen X icon.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow accused Winona Ryder of pathological lying

According to Gwyneth: The Biography by Amy Odell — which hit stores yesterday — Paltrow and Ryder were besties at one point.

In fact, Gwyneth moved in with Winona following her breakup with Brad Pitt.

Ryder was dating Matt Damon at the time, and Gwyneth started hooking up with Matt’s BFF Ben Affleck shortly thereafter.

It was an idyllic time — until Gwyneth started suspecting Winona of compulsively lying.

Winona Ryder attends a photocall for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on August 28, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Winona claimed that she was robbed twice during that period, and Gwyneth — simply didn’t believe her.

Perhaps Paltrow felt that her friend was making up the stories for attention, or to gain sympathy from her new boyfriend.

Whatever the case, the situation led to a falling out — and an amusing new nickname.

Gwyneth allegedly referred to former friend as ‘Vagina Ryder’

“Damon consoled her, but Gwyneth and Affleck believed Ryder fabricated the robberies as a ploy for attention (there’s no proof of this),” Odell writes in her book (per Page Six), adding:

Dr. Ella Bell and Gwyneth Paltrow, CEO & Founder, goop speak onstage during Day Three of The MAKERS Conference 2024 The Beverly Hilton on February 29, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The 2024 MAKERS Conference)

“Gwyneth was annoyed that Damon couldn’t see it. Though Damon was kind to her friends, Gwyneth didn’t seem to like him after that.”

The rift between the ex-friends proved to be irreparable, and some of Gwyneth’s insults for Winona were truly — below the belt.

“Her friendship with Ryder would only deteriorate further, and Gwyneth gave her the nickname ‘Vagina Ryder,’” Odell writes.

Yes, it seems that things went south pretty quickly between these former besties.

And while Winona might still stretch the truth from time to time, at least she’s not out here dreaming up inventive new genital puns to roast her ex-roommate.