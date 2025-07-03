Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Issue First Statement Since Split

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s official.

And it’s officially too bad.

Late on Thursday, reps for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom issued a joint statement that confirmed the celebrities had split up after over nine years as a couple.

Katy Perry receives the ‘Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award’ from Orlando Bloom (L) on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

We already knew this, of course.

But not because Perry or Bloom had addressed the break-up themselves. Until now.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” the statement read.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter [Daisy Dove, 4½] with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry arrive for the premiere of “The Cut” during the Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 5, 2024. (Photo by GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images)

As cited previously, this marks the first time anyone associated with the singer and/or the actor has discussed the end of this romance.

However, over the last few days, Bloom has shared a number of interesting and cryptic posts.

First, he broached the topic of new beginnings.

Then, Bloom admitted he was lonely and sad.

To be clear, neither of these messages mentioned Perry by name or delved into any real specifics.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Back in late June, multiple celebrity gossip outlets reported that the relationship had come to an end.

“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” a source told Us Weekly, for example. “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

We can’t say for certain just what led to the split.

But Perry made an emotional return to the stage during her Lifetimes stop in Adelaide, Australia and was seemingly fighting back tears as she wrapped that leg of the tour not long after the above report came out.

“Thank you for always being there for me Australia. It means the world,” she told the crowd, before launching into her 2010 hit “Firework.”

Katy Perry performs onstage during the Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025 at CDMX Arena on April 23, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

Bloom and Perry met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016.

They went Instagram official and red carpet official a few months later when they attended the Cannes Film Festival as a romantic item.

After dating for a year, the stars broke up in 2017, although reversed course and got engaged in February 2019.

However, no wedding date was ever set and it never seemed as if they were close to walking down the aisle.

According to Us Weekly, Perry and Bloom’s split has been “a long time coming” as everything between them has “been tense for months.”

We wish each the best as they move forward.