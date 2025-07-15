Noah Brown: ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations from …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Noah Brown is publicly responding to the allegations.

Last month, Alaskan Bush People alum Rain Brown spoke publicly for the first time, accusing older brother Noah of abuse.

At first, she was not specific. Over time, she painted a clearer picture, implying that he had sexually abused her when she was younger.

Noah, who shares children with ex-wife Rhain, is denying any wrongdoing, accusing his sister of lying.

Content warning: this article discusses childhood sexual abuse allegations against Noah Brown

Over the past month or so, now 23-year-old Rain Brown spoke on TikTok to accuse older brother Noah Brown of abuse.

“I will never go into detail of what he did,” she wrote to one person. “He abused me; that’s all that matters.”

On a TikTok Live, Rain did imply that she was alleging sexual abuse specifically.

According to Rain, the late family patriarch Billy Brown was unaware of the abuse — and the same is true for mother Ami and her other siblings.

“To say it lightly, Noah would not be around if my dad knew,” she commented.

Rain updated followers on Sunday, expressing that she “feels uncomfortable putting my brother on blast as much as I have.”

This was a difficult topic for Rain to address

In addition to the emotional toll, the logistics of speaking on one of the world’s most heavily censored apps is just plain difficult.

“Just me coming out and stating that he has been abusive to me is a lot for me to handle,” Rain expressed.

“And,” she acknowledged, “I can’t even get into detail, into things like that if I wanted to on this app [due to TikTok’s restrictions].”

TikTok is so notorious for censorship that it has spread bad habits onto other, less censored apps. That makes discussing these heavy topics unnecessarily clumsy.

“I wouldn’t lie about something like that,” Rain said in response to the replies accusing her of fabricating these serious allegations.

“…I especially wouldn’t lie about one of my family members,” she emphasized.

“If you guys have known me and watched me from the show ‘Alaskan Bush People,’ you would know I’m very close with my family.”

Rain continued: “And family means everything to me. And you know I would never do anything to jeopardize that.”

Here is what Noah Brown had to say

In his reply on TikTok, Noah Brown addressed the child sex-abuse allegations with a blanket denial.

“My youngest sister, Rain Drop, accused me of [sexually assaulting] her when she was younger,” he began. “This allegation is completely false; I didn’t do anything.”

Noah claimed: “I’m innocent. I’m not positive of what her motives are. It looks like it’s just to destroy my life and get my kids taken away.”

He also admitted to having filed a restraining order against Rain in 2024.

Apparently, the court did not grant it, but Noah alleged that he has the evidence to get one — but did not present it in court. This is clearly a very sad situation.