David Kaff Cause of Death: Beloved ‘Spinal Tap’ Star Passes Away at 79

We have sad news to report from the world of music today:

Beloved rock keyboardist and actor David Kaff has passed away at the age of 79.

Kaff is best known to American audiences for his role in the beloved 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap.

David Kaff in the beloved 1984 comedy ‘This Is Spinal Tap.’ (YouTube)

David Kaff’s bandmates announce his passing

News of Kaff’s passing comes to us courtesy of a Facebook post from his band Mutual of Alameda’s Wild Kingdom:

“Our brother David Kaffinetti passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday. We are devastated by this event,” the band wrote, adding:

“David always had a kind word and a quick wit that would slay you where you stand. Then he’d make you smile doing it! RIP dear brother.”

No cause of death was given.

Kaff was a founding member of the British progressive rock band Rare Bird, who made the charts with their hit 1969 single “Sympathy.”

As a session musician, Kaff recorded with rock legends like Chuck Berry.

But it was an unexpected acting role — keyboardist Viv Savage in Spinal Tap — that’s best remembered by American audiences.

Though he had no prior acting experience, Kaff stole several scenes, and he even delivered the film’s oft-quoted final line of dialogue:

“Have a good time — all the time. That’s my philosophy.”

As part of the promotions for the film, Kaff performed in character with Spinal Tap on several occasions, including one memorable appearance on Saturday Night Live.

“I have a great affection for Viv,” Kaff said of his character during a 1991 appearance at USC, according to the New York Post.

“I played him very close to my heart,” he continued, “just a little bit dimmer. If people like that character, chances are they’ll like me.”

Based on that assessment, it seems that millions of fans worldwide would have liked David Kaff quite a bit.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.