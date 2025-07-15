Jeremy Renner Addresses Ex-Wife’s Claims He Threatened to Kill Her and Himself

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jeremy Renner is currently making the media rounds to promote his new memoir, My Next Breath.

The book focuses largely on the 2023 snowplow accident that nearly claimed Renner’s life.

But not surprisingly, some members of the press are more keen to talk about Renner’s short-lived marriage to model Sonni Pacheco — and the allegedly violent circumstances under which it ended.

Jeremy Renner attends Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sonni Pacheco claims that Jeremy Renner threatened her, fired a gun in their home

Renner and Pacheco were married for ten months in 2014, and they have a 12-year-old daughter together.

They currently share joint custody, but during their messy split, Sonni fought for sole custody.

At one point, Pacheco claimed that Renner threatened to kill her, stuck a gun in his own mouth, and later fired the gun into the ceiling of their home.

When those allegations came up during a recent interview with The Guardian, Renner was quick to dismiss them.

“Whatever stress I’ve had in life, I’ve tried to find a way of laughing through it,” Renner said in response to a question about Pacheco’s claims.

Jeremy Renner attends the “We Live in Time” gala screening at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 on December 09, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

“And that’s where sometimes cynicism comes out — you think, ‘I’m just going to have a laugh at this stuff.’”

Asked to elaborate, Renner replied:

“Being accused of things you’ve not done, right? That doesn’t feel good to anybody. It certainly doesn’t feel good when you’re a celebrity and it’s known to everybody.”

The Avengers star then explicitly confirmed that he was referring to Pacheco’s allegations and calling them untrue:

“No, and they happen all the time,” he stated. “It’s all the salaciousness that happens out there. It’s clickbait, and it hurts my feelings, and it dehumanizes people.

Jeremy Renner poses in the portrait studio during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 on December 10, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

“It doesn’t matter to me what people say,” Renner continued.

“They’re saying it for their own reasons and not for the right reasons or the truth. And I’m used to that, because I’m a public figure. I don’t read people’s reviews, I don’t read people’s comments. I don’t care. That’s not part of my life.”

Asked if he was ever worried about losing custody of his daughter, Renner replied, “That’s just lawyers talking. That’s lawyers arguing. The custody was easy.”

He added that he and Sonni have settled their differences, and she even sends him photos of her youngest child:

“Her mom and I get along very well, and we’re in each other’s lives. It’s lovely,” Renner said.

“It’s great. She’s got a new baby and she sends me beautiful pictures.”

It sounds like Jeremy and Sonni have reached a stable place in their coparenting relationship.