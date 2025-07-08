Moriah Plath Reveals Total Hair Loss Due to Alopecia, Asks ‘Welcome to …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Moriah Plath is clearing the air, because trolls have given her little choice.

On top of grappling with family drama and things worse than drama, she’s also fending off questions and criticisms over her appearance.

Some fans already know that she has grappled with alopecia since childhood.

Now, Moriah reveals, it’s back. All of her hair, including her eyebrows, is gone. She’s asking for commenters to show a little empathy.

On ‘Welcome to Plathville,’ Moriah Plath details a difficult family division. (Image Credit: TLC)

Moriah Plath has alopecia

On Monday, July 7, Welcome to Plathville star Moriah Plath took to her Instagram page to discuss her appearance. And to address the discussion surrounding her appearance.

“I’m hesitant to share this cause it’s a vulnerable and sensitive thing for me,” she began.

“Many people have been criticizing the way I look, it’s nothing new to me.”

Moriah admitted: “I’ve grown used to being picked apart since I was young for my style choices, hair choices, and makeup choices… many of which were reasonable cause even I look back and am like goodness Moriah you look a bit crazy haha! But that’s life and the best part is having fun and not beating your younger self up.”

In a July 2025 Instagram post, Moriah Plath admitted that she felt anxious to address the discussion surrounding her appearance. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Some of you may know I’ve struggled with alopecia just about my whole life,” Moriah wrote.

“But since it grew back when I was about 8 years old, for the most part it’s been manageable.”

She revealed: “But a few months ago I lost all my hair, eyebrows, and eyelashes again. It was extremely hard and emotional and I had to come to terms with it.”

Moriah shared: “I cried an awful lot and then told myself oh well, it is what it is. I’ll do what I can and make the most of it.”

‘I wasn’t prepared for all the questions’

“I’m not very talented yet at wearing wigs,” Moriah Plath admitted.

“And trying to draw my dang eyebrows on every day can be frustrating lol. I’m still trying to master that haha!” Practice makes perfect!

“So if I look a bit odd or different now that would most likely be why,” she added. “I’m learning to laugh where I can and cry when I need to and just accepting it.”

Moriah explained: “I’ve stuck with the same black wig cause I wasn’t prepared for all the questions but it is what it is now.”

Delving into her appearance and criticisms of it, Moriah Plath spoke of her alopecia. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I’ve never had any cosmetic work done, besides Invisalign,” Moriah confirmed.

“I’m learning to love myself the way God made me, with or without hair…” she expressed. “it’s a continuous struggle but I’m getting there!”

Moriah clarified: “If you choose to get work done, no judgement. But do know that you are beautiful the way that God created you, unique!”

Looking out over the balcony with her dog, Blackjack, Moriah Plath takes in the sights. (Image Credit: TLC)

‘You never know what they are going through’

“And honestly I tend to think that our imperfections and insecurities are actually some parts of us that are most beautiful!” Moriah announced.

“Anyway, before you criticize someone or comment on their appearance just remember,” she advised, “you never know what they’re going through.”

Moriah concluded by recommending that people “try to speak life and positivity cause they probably are harder on themselves then you are!”